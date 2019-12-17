The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim scored 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Mankato East girls basketball team to a 57-42 Big Nine Conference victory over Northfield on Tuesday at the East gym.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, and the Cougars pulled away in the second half.
“We came out in the second half with a lot more purpose on offense,” coach Rob Stevermer said.
Schweim had 10 rebounds and four assists. Peyton Stevermer had 13 points and seven assists. Lexi Karge finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Prybylla had eight points — all in the second half.
“We were much more patient in the second half, moving the basketball,” coach Stevermer said. “I’m happy with the way we executed, in the second half especially.
“It was a good win for us. It was good to see us play with confidence.”
East (3-5, 3-4 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Rochester Century.
West boys 69, Albert Lea 57: Four players scored in double figures as the Scarlets got their first victory of the season defeating the Tigers in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
Mehki Collins led West with 17 points.
Buom Jock scored 12 points, Martez Redeaux had 11 and Tyler Makela finished with 10.
West (1-4) plays Friday at Winona.
East boys 68, Northfield 47: Joich Gong scored 22 points and had four rebounds as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference game on the road.
Jordan Merseth scored 18 points and had seven rebounds. Jax Madson finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. B.J. Omat had seven points and seven rebounds.
East led 36-21 at halftime.
The Cougars (5-1, 5-0) will host Rochester Century on Friday.
West girls 81, Albert Lea 48: Holly Wiste and Briana Stoltzman each finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlets in their Big Nine road victory in Albert Lea.
Emily Fitterer finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Lani Schoper, Calie Schumann and Teresa Kiewiet each scored nine points for West.
West (4-2) hosts Winona Friday.
