MANKATO — Brock Leider did his thing on offense, Nicholas Morgan did his in goal and the defense came up big, leading the Mankato boys lacrosse team to a historic 16-7 victory over New Prague on Wednesday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
The triumph was the first Section 1 win in program history. Mankato had participated in a handful of pigtail games to begin the playoffs previously but had never won any of them.
The victory also avenged an 8-7 loss to New Prague to start the season.
“It’s a nice win for us,” Mankato coach Jamie Kunst said. “The kids played hard; they stuck to the plan.”
Mankato jumped to a 4-0 lead and ended up with a 6-2 advantage after the first quarter. Morgan, who finished with 12 saves, said the early lead helped him relax.
“It takes a lot of the pressure off,” he said. “You know if you give up one or two goals you still have the lead so it works in your favor.
“I thought we outplayed them in the opening loss, and we were determined not to let them beat us again. We want to be done with those kinds of losses where we outplay the other team but still lose.”
Leider led the team with six goals, including three in the first half, to help Mankato take a 7-4 lead at the break. He added three more goals in the final two quarters, including a man-up tally with 4:06 remaining.
“This was a different game than when we played them the first time,” Leider said. “We were amped up, we were locked in, we were focused all the way. It’s amazing to be part of the team that gets the first playoff win.”
Mankato put the game away with a 6-0 run to start the second half. Two goals by Leider and one each by Kolten McGregor, Gage Schmidt, Braeden Steiert and Parker Anthony led the surge. The rally put Mankato up 13-4, and it stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way.
Steiert finished with four goals and now has 25 points in the last seven games. Kunst said Steiert’s role has expanded recently due to injuries and simply having the hot hand.
Schmidt finished with two goals and two assists. Quintin Steindl and Owen Essay also had two assists apiece. Steindl now has 58 points, which puts him 15th on the state list for scoring this season.
Andy Sorbo also scored a goal, upping his team leading total to 24 on the season. Parker Wittenberg had the other goal for Mankato.
Kunst has quietly strengthened the team’s schedule the past two seasons and said now it looks like it’s paying off.
“We played a top 10 team in Farmington, a top 20 team in Lakeville North and a top 25 team in Northfield,” he said. “We just weren’t getting any respect in the section meetings because none of the top teams had seen us play. Now that’s starting to turn around.”
Mankato improves to 8-5 but, more importantly, the team is playing well.
“Our passing is a lot more crisp and the guys are moving into position a lot better than we were when the year started,” Kunst said. “We’re probably going to have to play Farmington in the next round and that will be a big challenge for us.”
Mankato’s next game is Saturday against an opponent and a time to be announced.
