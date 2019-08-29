Mankato’s cross country teams are ready to hit area courses this fall after a hot summer of training.
Mankato West, Mankato East and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland will each field strong teams with hopes of personal records and team success.
Here’s a look at each team.
East boys
Coach Chris Ward knows what he has with the Cougars: a group that finished second in the Big Nine Conference and fifth in the section with six returning varsity runners.
The team is headlined by two-time state participant Jett Oachs, who has a personal record of 16:07 and finished 37th in the Class AA meet last season. His goal for this year is to run around 15:30.
“Everybody’s been working harder than they ever have,” Oachs said. “We all know the goal is to make it to state.”
Joining Oachs in the Cougars’ quest for state are returners Calvin Rykhus, Andrew Johnson, Calvin Moeller, David Wedzina and Matthew Wedzina. Logan Gustafson and Alex MacLean could also make contributions.
“Quite a few of the guys got good summer millage in,” Ward said.
“When you’re in the realm we feel we’re in, there’s no reason not to be shooting for the top spots.”
East girls
The Cougars aren’t looking too far ahead; it’s all about steady progression and improvement.
“We had really good summer practices,” senior Treselia Greiner said. “It’s helped us bond and given us a great head start.”
The Cougars are a young group featuring mostly freshman and sophomores, but the whole varsity team returns. They finished eighth in the Big Nine a year ago.
“It’s awesome to see all the returners,” East coach Jennifer Hillger said. “We’re hoping to do much better this season.”
It starts with 2018 state participants Emmy Schulz and Olivia Beschorner. Both are coming off great seasons as eighth-graders and are anchoring the team again this fall.
The rest of the team includes returners Eva Peters, Alex Moule, Joanna Bristol, Lauren Reuter, Abby Scholtes and Greiner.
West boys
New West coach Kai Sill likes what he’s seen from his team this summer.
Sill has been an assistant under long-time coach Joe Broze in recent years, but they have switched roles.
“We’ve been having five or six guys leading the pack together in workouts,” Sill said. “It looks like a good group.”
The Scarlets finished 10th in the Big Nine last season, but Sill feels big strides can be made.
Senior Hans Rupnow will lead West. Grant Haggerty, Tim Cain, Josh Landgraff, Will Simmons and Owen Bjork also figure to contribute on varsity.
“It’s a good crop of guys we’ve got back this year,” Rupnow said.
“I think we’ve got a shot to get up to around fifth in the conference.”
West girls
For coach Scott Carlson, expectations are always high.
It will be no different this year with the Scarlets returning their entire varsity lineup, coming off a sixth-place finish in the Big Nine.
“We definitely have the talent,” Carlson said. “It’s just about getting all the pieces to fall together on one day.”
West returns one all-conference runner in freshman Nicole Swanson, and two honorable-mention recipients in seniors Ana Goellner and Sunshine Langworthy.
Other key returners include Katie Swanson, Breck Carlson, Kristin Thompson, Karina Hulzebos and Briann Banwart.
The Scarlets had an active summer running program, holding practice four days a week. Carlson and Goellner were each happy with attendance.
“Everyone is in good shape,” Goellner said. “I think we’re always planning to do well at conference and sections, and we should be able to do that this year.”
Loyola/Cleveland boys
Mitchell Johnstone has big plans for his team heading into his senior season.
He has logged more than 400 miles this summer and anchors a team that has made the state meet in each of the past three seasons. Johnstone finished 11th at the Class A meet last year with a time of 16:19. His goal coming into this year is to break 16:00.
“I think we can be top-five at state,” Johnstone said. “We all feel like we’re ready for the season.”
Johnstone is joined on varsity by fellow seniors Jerrett Peterson and Brett Omtvedt. Tyler Erickson and James Younge also figure to contribute.
“They’re working really hard and want to make it back,” Loyola coach Dale Compton said. “It’s nice that they have a common goal.”
Loyola/Cleveland girls
Loyola/Cleveland is looking to surprise teams this fall.
After a strong finish to last season, expectations are higher with several returning runners in the fold.
“We don’t have specific numbers we’re looking at when it comes to goals,” Compton said. “We’re just always looking to improve.”
Senior Ellie Nygren leads the Crusaders. Nygren ran about 350 miles this summer and is fully healthy after battling injuries in recent years. She’s confident the Crusaders can improve on a ninth-place finish in the Valley Conference last season.
“A lot of younger girls are going to move up,” Nygren said.
Abby Skane, Kaitlyn Sizer, Lyndsey Wangsness and Makenna Mueller return to the Crusaders this season.
