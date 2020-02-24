AUSTIN — Jordan Merseth scored 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds as the Mankato East boys basketball team remained undefeated in Big Nine Conference play with a 65-57 victory over Austin on Monday.
Joich Gong had 14 points and four rebounds for the Cougars. Jax Madson had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Pal Kueth had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Grant Hermer dished out five assists.
East (23-1, 21-0 in Big Nine) goes to Faribault on Friday and closes the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday with a home game against Columbia Heights.
