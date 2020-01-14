No. 2-ranked Mankato East used a trio of impressive bursts Tuesday night at Bresnan Arena to overpower Mankato West 70-36 in a boys Big Nine Conference basketball game.
Senior guard Jax Madson fired in 20 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds as the explosive Cougars improved to 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the Big Nine. Senior center Jordan Merseth ended up with 14 points and a team-best six rebounds for the winners, who also received 10 points from junior guard Pal Kueth along with eight points and five assists from junior guard Joich Gong.
“They’re very solid defensively, and we felt that would be the biggest issue tonight,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “I thought we defended very well in the first half and made them work to score their 29 points. We just kind of withered to their ball pressure and never got into any offensive flow to get us good shots. We’re still struggling a lit bit mentally. ... We’ve got talent and the physical capabilities, we just have to be mentally tougher.”
After the Scarlets’ Louis Magers drained a left baseline 3-pointer to open the contest, Gong’s short jumper sparked an 8-0 East surge which featured two hoops from Madson another transition drive by Gong. West (5-8, 3-6) tied things moments later on two free throws by Jack Raverty before Madson’s left-side triple began a 13-0 surge that produced a 21-8 advantage on BJ Omot’s fastbreak layup.
“We’ve got the athletes that can really run once we secure the rebound,” East coach Joe Madson said. “I get a little concerned at times with trying to get a team to run too quickly to start a season because they don’t buy in defensively and rebound when you do that. We really like the college-size floor and that will do us good at tournament time.
“We can be awful good when we push the ball. Our half-court defense is very good. We don’t play a lot of full-court stuff, but we’ll run and jump at times. We sit down on guys and do a nice job of helping and rotating guys over. ... We contest shooters and that’s what you have to do.”
Jax Madson tossed in 11 points over the opening 18 minutes as the Cougars took a 29-14 lead into the locker room at the break. Merseth then worked the interior for three baskets early in the second half before Madson’s 3-bombs from beyond the arc ignited another 15-0 run that expanded the cushion to 59-26 on Brandon Schendel’s two foul shots with 9:25 to go.
“Our focus was to get better at a few things like rebounding and running up the floor,” Merseth said. “We just tried to push the ball and do our thing like usual. I wasn’t ready to play in the first half, but coaches jacked me around and that helped me. I was much more prepared in the second half to go and go my thing. Defensively, our communication is the key. We’re all on the same page and we’re locked in on D.”
West, which had six different players score in the first half, turned the ball over 20 times, compared to the Cougars’ seven, and connected on 14 of 34 from the field for 41.1 percent. Sophomore forward Mehki Collins led the Scarlets with nine points while sophomore wing Buom Jock and senior post Ben Kies chipped in eight points apiece. Collins also hauled down six rebounds.
“They’re a decent team and you can’t take anything for granted,” Jax Madson said. “We just wanted to get out in transition on this bigger college floor. We’ve a very athletic team so that worked to our advantage. Our length and lateral quickness is very good defensively. We’re very committed on the defensive end and when we get sloppy we just have to get back to the basics. ... We have a ton of guys who can score so that makes us dangerous.”
Both teams are schedule to play Friday, with East hosting Austin a Big Nine showdown and West entertaining Owatonna.
