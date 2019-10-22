Senior running back Leslie Miller rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns Tuesday night to lead the Mankato East football team to a 36-14 Section 2AAAA opening-round win over St. Peter at Wolverton Field.
East (5-4) used a late first-half touchdown — Jacob Eggert’s 6-yard pass over the middle to Grant Hermer — and a game-changing fourth-down stop by senior linebacker Griffin Gartzke midway through the third quarter to spark a game-ending 23-0 surge.
Gartzke, senior linebacker Kolin Baier and Hermer tallied five stops apiece for a Cougars’ defense which limited St. Peter to 36 rushing yards.
“We finished off the first half with a touchdown, and that was huge,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We missed some tackles early in the game so we had to rally up and tackle as the game went on. We thought they’d take some chances and gamble at times so it was a great job stopping them. We used mostly the ground game tonight, but we know we have to do both to keep advancing in the playoffs.
“We thought we had a little bit of a speed advantage so once they had to sacrifice a little bit to stop the inside game, we were able to get outside and still complete some playing the passing game as well.”
After the Saints (3-5) grabbed a 14-13 lead on senior quarterback Wyatt Olson’s 8-yard scoring strike to Carter Wendroth with 1:59 left in the opening half, traveled 66 yards in nine plays to score with seven seconds remaining. Miller’s 29-yard burst up the middle was the big play before his 2-yard run on a fourth-and-one kept things alive at the Saints’ 19-yard line.
“It was all about the offensive line,” Miller said. “Football is a team sport, and they really communicated up front. This is our first playoff win in a few years so now we have to get another one. We were able to make them scared and hit them where it hurts.”
Gartzke’s big play came when the Saints opted to risk things on a fourth-and-one from its own 28. Gartzke stuck Michael Connor for no gain, and moments later Miller banged in from a yard out. Miller ripped off 23 yards on the initial play after the stop before his 5-yard gain set up the score.
Junior running back Ethan Sundermeyer then raced 48-yards for a touchdown after taking a pitch and sweeping the right side.
“I wasn’t really surprised they went for it; he was a good running back and he gave me a good pop when I hit him,” Gartzke said. “It was a halftback dive to the right and I got a good piece of him, I love confrontation. It was a great team effort tonight. We had good coverage and some nice picks. We were plugging up the gaps up the middle and stopping them.
“We try to work on being physical, and there’s very few chances when you get a chance to get a piece of someone so you have to make it work.”
St. Peter took an early 6-0 advantage when the 6-foot-5 Olson hit senior wide receiver Ethan Volk on a 5-yard fade pattern in the right corner of the end zone. East, which amassed 425 total yards compared to the Saints’ 259, went in front 7-6 when Miller blasted off the left side and sped 41 yards for a score. Senior slot back Carter Dahl, who came up with a pair of interceptions, rambled 34 yards on a reverse before senior wide receiver Jax Madson split two Saints’ defenders for a 30-yard diving catch, setting up Miller’s 4-yard TD run.
“We had some success the first half, but they shut us down in the second half,” Saints’ coach Brian Odland said. “You should be able to get a yard running the ball, but they did a tremendous of shutting us down. We had some nice rhythm going there and some nice momentum, but we couldn’t establish any continuity in the second half and got into to many third-and-longs. ... Credit them, they took a lot of things away.”
Olson ended up 17 of 31 for 223 yards, with Volk catching seven passes for 124 yards.
Sundermeyer chipped in 81 yards rushing on six totes while Eggert finished 9 of 16 for 131 yards. Hermer caught three passes for 60 yards and Madson hauled down five receptions for 57 yards.
East plays a 3 p.m. semifinal game on Saturday at No. 1-seed Hutchinson.
