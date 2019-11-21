At 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, Matthew Salzle might be the type of hockey player who avoids the so-called hard areas of the rink.
Not so.
“He’s deceivingly strong,” Mankato East/Loyola coach Adam Fries said. “If he goes into a corner with a big defenseman, he’s going to come out the winner.”
Salzle says his favorite spot on the ice is between the hash marks in front of the goal. He might risk getting battered and bruised in that heavy traffic area, but with one of the quickest releases in town, he’ll at least get a shot off first.
“Self preservation, for sure,” the senior forward said. “You don’t have to be the biggest guy. You’ve got to know where the guys are and be able to protect yourself.”
In two seasons with the Cougars, Salzle has scored 27 goals and assisted on 21 others. He had 21 points as a sophomore and 27 points as a junior.
“A lot of (scoring success) comes from being taught, and a lot of it is just natural, just the same motion over and over again,” he said. “It’s a lot of muscle memory. From there, you’re able to really pick your spots and aim pretty well.”
Said Fries: “He likes to shoot from everywhere. He likes to shoot, and he likes to score. We expect 10-12 shots a game from him, and a lot of those are going to go in.”
Wherever he scores from, the Cougars will be counting on Salzle to put up his usual numbers — if not more — if they’re going to get to the state tournament for the second time in three years.
“We’ve got a pretty big group of juniors and seniors,” Salzle said. “Obviously that group has been to the state tournament, and that’s going to be our goal this year. We’re just going to set the bar high and aim for that.”
East/Loyola, which finished 16-10-1 last season, will have to replace some scoring, most notably Sam Schulz, who graduated after a 28-goal, 52-point season.
Salzle ranked third on the team in scoring last year, one spot behind junior forward Layten Liffrig, who racked up 22 goals and 38 points. Liffrig, who had 12 goals and 20 points as a freshman, played in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this fall and had seven points in 18 games.
Fries said he’s hoping junior forwards Hayden Guillemette and Jacob Kazenbach and senior forward Noah Homich can have breakout seasons, scoring-wise, but the coach added that he’s also expecting the defensemen to put up points.
“We have defensemen who play at a high level offensively,” Fries said.
After losing 27-point blueliner Parker Steindl to graduation, junior Brett Borchardt is the top returning scorer on the back end. He had 22 points last year, including eight goals. Junior defenseman Jacob Schreiber had six goals and 11 points.
In goal, sophomore Caden Brueske will get the start on Friday. He went 6-8-1 last season with a .883 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average. Senior J.D. Kragh was 8-2-0 with a .878 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average. Junior Riley Madsen, who won two varsity games last year, is also in the mix.
After making it to state in 2018, the Cougars were knocked out of the section semifinals last winter despite being the No. 1 seed.
“We were definitely disappointed last year,” Salzle said. “We all knew we could make it last year, and I think that will be the same goal this year. Nothing’s going to change. You don’t want to experience that again. You don’t want to lose in a game like that, and I think that’s going to fuel the fire a little bit more and give us a little more motivation.”
The Cougars will open the season on Friday at Mound-Westonka. Their home opener is Tuesday against St. Louis Park.
