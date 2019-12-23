Gary Noren wasn’t looking for a long-term commitment when he agreed to run the scoreboard at a Mankato East basketball game back in the fall of 1986.
His mother, who worked in the office at East, simply let him know the school needed someone to do it on one particular night.
Thirty-three years later, however, he’s still running that same scoreboard.
“I don’t know what happened to the first person because I’ve been doing it ever since,” Noren said with a laugh.
Noren, a 1979 East graduate, was recognized for his service with induction into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame back in October.
Induction requires at least 20 years of involvement with basketball, and it’s possible to be put in as a coach, official, media member or friend of basketball, as Noren was.
“He’s just really a huge supporter of East and a great guy. He’s willing to do about anything.” East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “He’s been doing this gig; he’s served on our booster club. His dedication to helping and East have been phenomenal.”
When you ask why he does it and what keeps him coming back, you won’t have to wait long for an answer.
“It’s the people,” he said. “I love the basketball games, I love East High School, but it’s just the people.”
One of those people is Travis Helling, the person who sits next to Noren at East games. Helling has kept the book at Cougars games for the past 20 years, allowing the two to form a special friendship.
They first met well before their scorekeeping days, when Noren coached a 15-year old Helling. The two became such good friends that Noren named his first and only son, Travis, after his partner behind the scorers table.
“I remember when I first got here 17 years ago, the first people to come and talk to me were Gary and Travis,” Waterbury said. “Just, ‘Hey, we’ve done basketball games for awhile and we’d like to see if we could still do that.’ I’m like, ‘Hey whatever help I can get, you guys are it.’”
Their commitment and consistency gives Waterbury peace of mind.
“You don’t have to worry if they’re going to make it, and they’re great at it,” Waterbury said. “We call (Noren), ‘Fastest Fingers in the West’, so I guess in this case you could call him ‘Fastest Fingers in the East.’”
While running the scoreboard is what he’s most known for, Noren’s impact at East and in the local sports community goes well beyond just that.
He’s been a member of the chain gang at East football games for the past eight years and also helps at track and wrestling meets. Early in his career, he coached eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade baseball for the Cougars.
Elsewhere in the community, you’ll occasionally find him running the board at Gustavus Adolphus and Minnesota State basketball games. He is also a baseball and softball umpire.
“If you’re an outsider, and you haven’t been inside a sport, it’s hard to know what it takes to run it,” Noren said. “Every organization whether it’s hockey or baseball or volleyball needs volunteers.”
