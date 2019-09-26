MANKATO — Grace Busch and Maddie Hogue were each part of three victories as the Mankato East/Loyola girls swimming and diving team defeated Austin 91-79 in a Big Nine Conference meet on Thursday.
Busch won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.46 and the 100 freestyle in 59.69. Hogue won the 50 freestyle in 26.17 and the 100 butterfly in 1:05.9.
Busch, Hogue, Parker Beavens and Kaylee Sivertsen also teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.21.
Sivertsen also won the 200 individual medley in 2:23.87, and Ellie Kleist won the 500 free in 6:06.32.
