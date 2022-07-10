MANKATO — Win a state championship?
That’s quite an accomplishment for any high school.
In Mankato, there were three state championship teams to celebrate and several other programs who made pretty good runs and had historic seasons.
West football
The Scarlets went 6-0 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, feeling disappointed that they didn’t get a chance in the state playoffs, which were cancelled by the pandemic.
But that disappointment was used as motivation for this season, which started with seven straight wins by a combined score of 347-13. On a rainy night at Wolverton Field, the undefeated season nearly ended as Mankato East tried to pull off the upset. West prevailed 23-20, after East failed on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
“We really didn’t have any tough games until then, but East really gave us a battle,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “It showed us that any team you play can beat you. It was an eye-opener for us. It made us refocus on what we needed to do.”
The Scarlets won two section games by a combined score of 86-0 to advance to the state tournament. In the quarterfinals, on a snowy day in Prior Lake, the Scarlets faced St. Thomas Academy in a meeting of what many thought were the best teams in Class AAAAA, winning 21-14.
“No doubt, they were the second-best team in the state,” Helget said. “They really deserved to make it to (U.S. Bank Stadium). That was a battle. It took everything we had to win that game. I really think if we played them 10 times, it’d be 50-50.”
Advancing to U.S. Bank Stadium, the Scarlets took out Rogers 42-7 to set up a championship game against Mahtomedi. A special teams touchdown by Ryan Haley put West on top, and the lead grew to 14-0 at halftime.
Mahtomedi closed within 14-10 early in the third quarter before West made its best drive, which covered 80 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown. A field goal made the final 24-10.
It was the fifth state championship, and first undefeated season, in program history.
“Once we got that first touchdown, I felt like we were going to be tough to beat,” Helget said. “But then we let down a little bit. We had four turnovers and still won a state championship. That’s unheard of.
“That was such a special group of guys. They loved each other, not just on the field. They did everything we asked of them and never complained. They were all willing to do their job and were happy for each other.”
East boys track
The Cougars won three field events to sneak past Jordan to win the section true-team championship, advancing to the state meet at Stillwater. Section 2 is one of the toughest in the state, and the champion has a good chance of winning the state title.
East used its depth to win the Class AA True Team championship at Stillwater, edging Jordan by 15.5 points. East also slipped past Jordan by 14 points in the section meet.
“We had a lot of very good athletes,” coach Nick Yenser said. “We had a lot of depth; we didn’t have any holes in the lineup. We didn’t win a single event, but we were able to come away with the win.”
Isaiah Anderson led East with second-place finishes in the 1,600-meter run in 4:29.78 and 3,200 run in 9:41.55.
Bol Bayak (110 hurdles), Puolrah Gong (300 hurdles), Jack Pemble (shot put) and Nicholas Brauer (800 run) each finished second in their respective events.
Yenser said there were some key moments at the state meet. He subbed in Aaron Caflisch in the 4x100 relay so that Aaron Stewart could run the 400 dash, where he added a fifth-place finish.
Yenser also said that a ninth-place finish by Luke Scholtes in the 3,200 run gained some key team points.
“It really comes down to every kid scoring points,” Yenser said. “The kids really enjoy the (true-team format) and camaraderie. The kids are watching every event and trying to keep score to see where we’re at.”
Yenser said another key to the championship was the seniors who were talked into coming out for track for the first time, building depth in the lineup.
“If our guys didn’t recruit them to come out this year, we don’t win,” Yenser said. “They saw that if they came out, we had a chance to win the title.”
It was the fifth true-team state title in program history.
West softball
The Scarlets were ranked No. 1 all season, winning the first 12 games by scoring 10 or more runs in eight victories and ending seven games by the 10-run rule.
But the Scarlets faced some adversity toward the end of the regular season, losing four of six games at one point. An 8-1 loss to Mankato East cost the Scarlets the No. 1 seed for the section tournament.
“We just ran into some pretty good teams,” West coach Don Krusemark said. “We weren’t hitting as well a we had, and maybe because that’s because we didn’t consistently see good pitching for a while.
“I think it showed us that we had to get better. Things could have went south right there, but it’s credit to the players that they were able to get back to business.”
Despite dropping to the No. 2 seed in the section, the Scarlets took care of business, finishing with two wins over East to claim the championship.
In the state tournament, West defeated Monticello 5-1 and Simley 4-3, trailing in both games, to set up a rematch with Winona, which defeated West in the 2021 state semifinals and won again during this regular season.
“We always talk about just being concerned with the team that’s on the field,” Krusemark said. “We don’t like to look ahead or behind, especially in the state tournament. There’s a fine line between winning and losing in the state tournament so you just have to focus on what you’re supposed to do.”
Abbi Stierlen pitched every inning of the state tournament, building her case as a finalist for the Ms. Softball award. While she was holding down opponents, the West offense scored the go-ahead run in the third. The key play came from the defense, when shortstop Breck Carlson made a diving stop and force play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
In the sixth, the Scarlets stretched to lead to 5-1 and held on for the third state championship in program history.
“The work ethic of this team was so good,” Krusemark said. “They took care of business and really worked hard. We had six seniors who had really been through the wars.”
So close
Several East and West teams participated in state tournaments this season, with some making their best finishes in program history.
The Scarlets’ girls soccer team made it to the state tournament, losing its first match in the Class AA tournament to No. 3 seed Mahtomedi.
In the winter, West’s gymnastics team placed second at the Class A meet, the best finish in program history and just 0.15 points from winning the championship.
It was a big winter season for East, which won section championships in boys swimming and diving, girls hockey, boys hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball.
The swimmers and divers won the first section championship in program history and ended up 15th at the state meet. The girls hockey team reached the consolation championship, winning a state-tournament game for the first time in program history.
The boys hockey team won the section championship for the third time in five seasons before dropping two games at the state tournament.
The girls basketball team earned a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1998, then went to the University of Minnesota and won the quarterfinal game. A close loss to Becker in the semifinals pushed East into the consolation final, where St. Paul Como Park prevailed.
The boys basketball team ended up finishing third in the Class AAA tournament, which equals the best finish in program history. The Cougars defeated Princeton 77-74 in the third-place game.
The West baseball team recently completed its most successful season, placing second in the Class AAA tournament. The Scarlets, who hadn’t been to a state tournament since 2003, won 25 games, but lost 4-3 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
