MANKATO — The Mankato East and Mankato West boys and girls hockey teams have a busy week of games, but the players will also be participating in a couple community service projects.
On Tuesday, during a game against Minnesota River at All Seasons Arena, the East boys hockey team will host a special Christmas Chuck-A-Puck fundraiser between the second and third periods, supporting "The REACH" Drop in Center.
The REACH helps youth who are at risk, experiencing homelessness, or have run away. REACH Services provides basic necessities such as meals, showers, toiletries, clothing and transportation assistance.
Fans will also be encouraged to make a monetary gift or donate any of the following toiletries: shampoo, deodorant, body wash, socks, ethnic hair products, mouth wash, baby wipes and diapers. Everyone who brings a donation will be entered into a special prize drawing.
Fans are also encouraged to dress in festive Christmas hockey attire.
During Thursday's East vs. West boys and girls hockey doubleheader at All Seasons Arena, each school will be competing in a fundraising challenge for the Feeding Our Communities Partners backpack food program.
The Breakaway Challenge brings awareness to the effects of hunger for local youth. The school that has the highest findraising total with receive the Breakaway Challenge Cup during the second intermission.
Feeding Our Communities Partners serves more than 1,000 area youth in grades K-12 , connecting food-insecure students with the food they need on weekends and extended school breaks.
To support one of the teams, text COUGARS or SCARLETS to 507-607-5757, or scan your team's QR Code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.