MANKATO — If experience is truly one of the key elements of success for sports teams, the Mankato boys lacrosse squad is poised to have a pretty good season.
Mankato returns 19 letterwinners from a team that went 8-4 during the regular season and finished third in the Big Nine Conference. Head coach Jamie Kunst has 49 student athletes out for the junir-varsity and varsity teams, which is the most for the program since it began in 2016.
The top returning point scorer is senior midfielder Quintin Steindl. Senior attackman Parker Anthony and sophomore attackman Gage Schmidt also return.
“Last year we had a lot of new faces on the team because we were coming off a COVID year when we didn’t have a season,” Steindl said. “This year we have a lot of experienced players back so we’re pretty optimistic.”
On the defensive side, senior Evan Heitner has returned. Longstick middy Brady Hoffner is also back to help anchor the defense.
“We return all of our starting attackman from last year,” Kunst said. “Our big loss was the graduation of midfielder Joe Burns, who was our leading goal scorer and point-getter last season.
“We’re in a unique situation here in Mankato in that we have combined East-West teams for both boys and girls lacrosse. A lot of these kids grew up playing hockey and soccer together but had to split up when they got to middle school.
“Lacrosse gives them a chance to reconnect with some of their childhood friends. And a lot of those friendships last long after they’ve graduated high school.”
Kunst expects newcomers Owen Essay and Toby Essay to make significant contribute. Last season’s part-time goalie, senior Nick Morgan, moves into the full-time role after compiling a 2-1 record in 2021.
“Even though we lost in the first round of the section tournament last year, we finished on a high note,” Kunst said. “We were the sixth seed and we were playing No. 3 seed Lakeville South and the game was tied with two minutes left.
“We ended up losing, but we showed we can play with the top three teams in the section. We also gave Big Nine champion Owatonna it’s only loss in the conference. Those things should help our confidence heading into this season.”
Steindl, who has played with most of his teammates either in club lacrosse or high school lacrosse since taking up the sport in sixth grade, said winning the conference and a section game are primary goals.
“We think we have the team to do it this year,” Steindl said. “We were right there with Owatonna and Northfield for the conference championship last year. With so many returning guys, we think we have a shot.”
Mankato opens the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a home meet against New Prague at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Girls lacrosse
Leading scorer Gracie Bowman may be gone, but Mankato coach Sean Sletten believes his team still has plenty of firepower.
One of the reasons for his optimism is senior midfielder Annelise Winch. She’s back after earning All-Big Nine Conference and honorable mention all-section honors a year ago.
Winch is one of 47 girls out for the program in grades 7-12. That number is up from 35 a year ago. The 2021 team went 9-5, ending its season with a loss to Farmington in the section quarterfinals.
“We’ve had the high school program for seven years now, and we’re looking to win our first section tournament game this spring,” Sletten said. “That’s one of our team goals for this year.”
Winch agrees: “Our section is really competitive because there’s only one class for lacrosse and there are a bunch of bigger schools in there with us. We’ve had a productive first week of practice, and we seem to have a lot of competitive drive so I think we can get there this year.
“On a personal level, my goal is to have fun and just enjoy my last season of lacrosse. I’ve been playing with a lot of my teammates since I was young so we all get along pretty well. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Mankato was the runner-up in the Big Nine last season to Owatonna.
In addition to second-leading scorer Winch, the top returning players include Elise Rykhus, Alaina Spaude and Jana Johnson. Rykhus and Spaude are both senior midifielders, while Johnson is a junior attacker.
Defensively Mankato should be led by returning All-Big Nine senior Daevya Gagnon and junior Trinity Jackson. At the start of the season, Sletten intends to split the goaltending duties between sophomore Jess Eykyn and senior Elliott Austin, a transfer from the state of Virginia.
Sletten said Brooke Pockrandt has switched from defense to attacker and he expects her to contribute right away. “She has a really good shot,” he said.
Sletten said the team’s top goal is to contend for the Big Nine title. And, of course, they want to win that elusive first playoff game.
“We have some tough metro teams in our section,” he said. “Lakeville South was in our section and finished second in the state last year.
“But the main thing is to make this the most enjoyable year of lacrosse for the girls. This is one of the tightest teams we’ve had in program history so I think it’s going to be a good year.”
