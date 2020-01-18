A year from now, Mankato will be the capital of the State of Hockey.
The 15th annual Hockey Day Minnesota will take place in Mankato, the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North announced on Saturday evening following this year’s slate of outdoor games at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will take place at Minnesota State, with the outdoor rink constructed in Blakeslee Stadium, the Mavericks’ 58-year-old football facility.
This will be the first time Hockey Day Minnesota has been held in southern Minnesota.
“It’s been a long time coming for southern Minnesota,” Mankato co-chair Brad Braun said on a televised interview after the unveiling on Fox Sports North. “We’re excited. We’ve got a big challenge to create something special, and we’re going to do it.”
Hockey Day Minnesota, a statewide celebration of the sport, features high school, college and other games on an outdoor rink, as well as televised games and other features throughout the day on FSN.
David Wittenberg is the other event co-chair, and organizers are partnering with Minnesota State and the Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic.
“Any vision or dream of hosting something as iconic as Hockey Day Minnesota is really a team effort to pull off,” Wittenberg said.
Additional details, including the date and official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will be announced at a later date.
The unveiling took place on the outdoor ice following a women’s college game between Minnesota and Ohio State. Wild director of marketing Wayne Petersen announced it by opening up a green, No. 21 Wild jersey with Mankato on the name plate.
“We think the greater surrounding area’s going to be equally involved in it,” Braun said.
Besides Minneapolis and St. Paul, other communities that have previously hosted Hockey Day include Bemidji, St. Cloud, Stillwater, Duluth, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Lake Minnetonka, Moorhead, Hermantown and Baudette Bay, which hosted the first two in 2007 and 2008.
“We’re fortunate,” Wittenberg said. “We have a community that’s as passionate as you can find about hockey.”
In 2018, the Minnesota State women’s team played outdoors against Bemidji State in Bemidji. In 2017, the Mavericks men’s team played indoors at St. Cloud State as part of the televised coverage of the St. Cloud event.
“We are thrilled for Mankato to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2021,” Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka said in a press release. “With passion for all levels of hockey in the city, including their Division I men’s and women’s hockey teams at Minnesota State University, Mankato, we believe the community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and commitment for hosting a great celebration at next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota.”
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman tweeted: “So excited for the opportunity to host this prestigious event at historic Blakeslee Stadium next January!”
