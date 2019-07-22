When Tony Ulmen sets his mind to something, there’s a pretty good chance he’s going to get it done.
The 73-year-old retiree from Mankato told himself in 2010 that he was going to visit every major league baseball park in the U.S. and Canada before he died. Last summer he finally took in a game at Rogers Center in Toronto to fulfill his quest.
He has now visited all 30 MLB stadiums, most of them at least twice, along with seven AAA ballparks and four Class A parks.
Visiting all 30 MLB fields is hardly an unprecedented feat, but it’s not something most baseball fans will ever accomplish.
“It took me nine years but I got it done,” Ulmen said. “When I first set that goal I didn’t know if I was ever going to make it, but as I got closer I realized I could.”
A 1964 graduate of Mankato High School, Ulmen’s love for baseball was fostered at an early age. Growing up in the 1950s, his dad would take him to game and he quickly learned the nuances of the sport.
“Dad used to take me to the Mankato Merchants games at old Tanely Field in lower North Mankato,” Ulmen said. “They were a semipro team that has some pretty good players.
“Some people says baseball is as boring as watching the grass grow but I disagree. There’s a lot of strategy to it.”
Upon graduation from high school, Ulmen spent four quarters at what was then Mankato State College before enlisting in the Air Force. He was trained as a munitions specialist and spent nearly four hears in Pisa, Italy, supplying support to NATO. His final year there is spent all of his 30 days of leave exploring Europe.
When he returned stateside, Ulmen worked as a general contrator for a short time in the Twin Cities before returning to Mankato State to get a degree in construction management. That turned into a career that took him to places such as Akron, Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri and into California. He finally retired in 2004.
His bulldog mentality to finish what he started expressed itself 1981 when he quit drinking on his own and began attending AA meetings.
“I looked at the successful people I was working with and none of them were drinkers,” he said. “I made up my mind, went to meetings for about 31/2 years and then stopped, I just didn’t have the urge to drink anymore.”
Four years later he quit smoking cold turkey. “My brother was a smoker and had a heart attack,” Ulmen said. “He ended up dying in 1991. There seemed to be a lot of heart disease in our family so I thought I’d better give it up.”
He has not had a drink or a cigarette since making those decisions.
He began his ballpark trek in 2010, exclusively through Jay Buckley bus tours out of La Crosse, Wisconsin. The tours have business ties in New Ulm and that’s where Ulmen usually boards the buses. They typically visit at least six major league parks per trip.
There are also stops on off-days to places such as the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio and the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
“The tours tried to add something unique every summer,” Ulmen said.”
Jim Bartels of KNUJ radio and his wife, Connie, have been hosting the the tours out of New Ulm since 1995. As far as he can remember, Tony is the only one he knows of that has seen all 30 ballparks using the tours exclusively.
“It’s pretty rare,” Bartels said. “But he loves baseball and, with his background in construction management, he also appreciates the architecture of each field.
“Tony is a real positive guy. When he’s along I’ll usually videotape him to put on the website because he’s so upbeat and knowledgeable. His catch phrase is ‘livin’ the dream’ and I really think he is.”
So what has the life-long Twins fan gleaned from all his ballpark hopping?
Well, he says his two favorite parks are PNC in Pittsburgh and, you guessed it, Target Field.
“My Twins bias might be showing a little bit but I think Target Field is a really nice park,” he said. “I like the footprint, I like the different concession stands and I like the fact you can walk all the way around the inside of the park and still see the action on the field.”
Now that the circuit is complete, Ulmen simply plans to keep updating his list. He intends to keep going to new ballparks as they come online.
“The new Texas stadium is set to open next year and both Oakland and Tampa are talking about new stadiums, too. This is something you never really complete, you just fine tune.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.