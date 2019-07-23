WILLMAR — Tanner Craig and Adan Fernandez belted home runs as the Mankato MoonDogs downed Willmar 7-2 on Tuesday in a Northwoods League baseball game.

Craig and Jake Moberg drove in two runs apiece for the winners. Dayton Dooney scored a couple of runs.

Shane Barringer pitched the first six innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on four hits, struck out five and walked one.

The MoonDogs (26-28, 11-7 in second half) are back in action at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against Rochester at Franklin Rogers Park.

