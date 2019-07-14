MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs started fast and received solid pitching Sunday in a 5-0 shutout of the Waterloo Bucks at Franklin Rogers Park.
Adan Fernandez drove in the only run Mankato needed in the first with a single that scored James Gargano. Josh Elvir added an RBI in the third before Mikey Perez unloaded a two-run bomb the same inning.
Leading 4-0, Mankato’s Garrett Gilbert crushed his first home run of the summer to cap the game’s scoring. The win gave Mankato a sweep of the weekend series.
Carter Rustad tossed the first 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, walked three and fanned six. Shane Barringer got the win in relief. Nick Hull and Jack Pilcher also worked in relief.
Over the next three days, MoonDogs pitcher Tyler Lesley and outfielder Josh Elvir will represent the ‘Dogs at the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 16. Elvir will also compete in the league’s home run derby prior to the game’s 7:05 p.m. start time.
Each of the all-star events will be held at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.
Millard South (Omaha) 10, Mankato American Post 11 Legion 7: Mankato squandered a two-run lead after 5 1/2 innings to drop its final game of the Gopher Classic in Collegeville.
Jake Prybylla took the loss in relief, giving up six runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Brandon Schendel pitched the first two frames.
American’s 12-hit attack was led by Ryan Kuechle’s 3-for-3 performance that included an RBI and a run scored. Teammates Isaac Turner and Jaden Kenward were both 2 for 4 with an RBI while Noah Bruggeman doubled and scored a run.
Mankato American (15-10) is back in action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Worthington.
Alexandria 5, Mankato National Post 11 Legion 3: Ben Hopper ripped two hits and Nate Phinney drove in three runs in the loss at the Gopher Classic on Sunday at Prior Lake.
Bryant Brunz took the loss, giving up five earned runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings. Owen Casteel pitched well in relief, allowing no runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Hooper scored twice, Phinney cracked a two-run single and both Ben Maes and Ben Anderson had base hits.
Mankato National (5-14) hosts Sleepy Eye at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wolverton Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.