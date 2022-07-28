Just last month, the Mankato West baseball team was at Target Field competing for a state championship.
The Scarlets came up just short against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in that game and had only six days off before the Legion ball season started.
“I think the transition was probably better because we came off such a successful season,” Mankato West and National player Tanner Shumski said. “We kind of had that momentum already built. We kind of went into the Legion season and just restarted.”
Shumski and his National teammates just kept right on winning into the summer, and now they’re right back in the state tournament.
National beat Mankato American 3-2 in a nine-inning thriller in the sub-state title game to secure its berth Saturday. It’ll be National’s first trip to the state tournament since 2018.
In the 2021 sub-state title game, many of these National players lost to Mankato American in the same game.
“Last year it was flipped in the complete opposite direction,” Shumski said. “It felt really good to get that win after they knocked us off last year.”
Playing three games in four days in the prep state tournament will test your pitching staff.
In the 16-team Legion tournament, the teams that make the championship game will play six games in four days.
The pitching depth that allowed West to make its run at the state tournament should be an even bigger asset in this state tournament. The four senior pitchers that carried West in the spring — Riley Bersaw, Zander Dittbenner, Louis Magers and Shumski — are each options. Underclassmen Zach Benson and Wilson Magers have each had strong summers and are candidates to pitch.
“This pitching staff is unbelievable,” National coach Jamie Mulvihill said. “It’s extremely deep.”
Added Shumski: “When you get to these tournaments when you play so many games in a short amount of time, every team struggles with the pitching depth. … I think it helps us more than a lot of other teams.”
After going 25-2 in the high school season, National is now 21-3 in the Legion season.
Many of the players who’ve been part of this 46-5 run over the last four months are moving on to college in the fall, so this will be their last time sharing the dugout together.
The competition this weekend will be fun and the chance to make another run is exciting, but getting one last chance to play with friends might be the best part.
“We’d like to keep going. Obviously if you win state, you make it to regionals,” Shumski said. “We’re playing for more games with these guys … I think that’s a big motivation.”
National will have pool play Thursday and Friday at Burnsville. They’ll play Minneapolis (1 p.m.) and Edina (6 p.m.) on Thursday, before playing Grand Rapids at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The top two teams in the pool will advance to the single elimination quarterfinals Saturday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.