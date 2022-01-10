MANKATO — When Dylan Boettcher played high school athletics, he took great pride in wearing his football jersey to school on Fridays or out on the tie to wear on hockey game days.
As the head coach of the new co-ed adapted floor hockey team in Mankato, he hopes to bring that experience to a new group of athletes.
"This year is really not about winning," Boettcher said. "I'm hoping this can be something the kids enjoy and be proud of, walking the halls at school or getting together with families on holidays. High school sports meant a lot to me, and I want these kids to have the same experience. It's a feeling you can only get playing high school sports."
The Mankato team played its first game Monday, losing 18-2 to Stillwater. Shanti Esters scored two unassisted goals, and Jacob Watson stopped 42 shots.
"The atmosphere was incredible, and the community support was more than we could’ve ever imagined," Boettcher said. "Electric atmosphere, and the kids played very hard."
The team is a co-op program of Mankato East and Mankato West. It's been a long process, delayed a year by the pandemic, to join the Minnesota State High School League, which has sponsored adapted floor hockey since 1992.
There are two divisions for adapted floor hockey: physically impaired and cognitively impaired. Mankato plays in the CI division.
Boettcher, 28, is a paraprofessional at Roosevelt Elementary, working with special education students. He's working on his teaching degree and hopes to find a job in Mankato, where he attended Franklin Elementary and East.
Boettcher was hired in November, and he spent time researching how to coach adapted hockey, spending plenty of time watching YouTube videos. Adapted floor hockey follows some general hockey rules, though offensive players must stay on one end and defensive players on the other. Each team has one center that can play the entire floor.
"The hardest part was finding enough players to have a team," said Boettcher, who is assisted by Kylie Paulson. "I did a lot of networking and got help from the special education teachers and adapted bowling coaches. Did everything I could to get the word out. Now, I'm trying to figure out how to coach a game that most of these kids have never played. Most of them know hockey by watching on TV or playing in phy ed class."
Mankato will play an eight-game schedule, with most opponents from the metro area. A section tournament will follow the season, and a state tournament is scheduled for March 18-19. The Mankato team plays its home games at Franklin Elementary.
The roster has 12 players, including seniors Brianna Groenewald, Jack Kohout, Thalia Miller and Junuh Varela.
"That leaves eight players that I hope will have fun and want to come back next season," Boettcher said.
