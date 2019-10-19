MANKATO — If your last name is Greeno, you had a pretty good day on Saturday.
St. Paul's Dan Greeno, 31, completed the half marathon, one of the morning's Mankato Marathon races, in 1:08:02 and was the men's and overall winner of the competition.
About 11 minutes later — in 1:19:19 to be exact — his wife, Ashlie Greeno, crossed the finish line to win the women's race.
The secret to their success is pretty simple.
"We don't run together," Ashlie, 27, said. "We learned awhile ago that doesn't go very well."
The Greenos were both college runners — he at Bethel University and she at the University of Minnesota — but they didn't meet until after graduation.
They were both part of the St. Paul running community and first met in 2014 at a race in the metro area. A year later, Ashlie was looking for a ride to a friend's wedding but nobody she knew was going. Then she heard that Dan was driving and called to see if she could get a lift.
"That's what did it," she said. "Ten hours in the car together is how we started."
Dan Greeno is no stranger to the Mankato race. He also won it in 2015.
"I was probably in better shape four years ago, but I think the course was a little easier this time," he said. "I really liked the course; there weren't as many hills as last time."
Ashlie agreed: "It was great. The course was well-marked, and I had some people to run with so that helped out.
"I usually don't cramp during races, but I started to cramp with about a mile and a quarter left. I just knew I had to finish so I pushed through it."
St. Peter's Alex Wischnack was the second men's finisher, completing the race in 1:11:32. Rounding out the top five were Jared Genteman of Eagan (1:11:49), Josiah Swanson of Rochester (1:15:15) and Kyle Genteman of Minneapolis (1:15.28).
Micah Dorfner was the first Mankato man across the line in 1:26:13.
Following Ashlie Greeno for the women were Mary Wirtz of Rochester (1:22:19), Annie Magnusson of Mankato (1:25:30), Nicole Olson of Rochester (1:29:59) and Alyssa Sybilrud of Savage (1:30:33).
Although the temperatures are starting to drop, the Greenos don't plan on putting their running shoes away anytime soon.
"We're doing a full marathon in Sacramento (California) in December," Dan said. "The weather should be perfect for running."
Mankato 10K
Mankato dominated the men's field by pushing the top five runners across the line. The first was Minnesota State student Doran Domash, who finished in 35:42. He is originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He was followed by Jim Kaline (36:13), Sebastian Munera (38:44), Devan Strowder (39:18) and Karl Roe (39:27). Strowder is a Mankato West graduate.
Kim Kistner of Minnetonka was the women's 10K winner in 36:04. She was followed by Sheila Natho of Dallas, Texas (40:21), Krista Walker of Mankato (40:48), Cara Hansen of Austin (41:01) and Mickey McDonough of Northfield (42:20).
Complete race results may be found at mankatomarathon.com.
