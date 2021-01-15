MANKATO -- Mankato Area Public Schools will be allowing limited spectators at athletic events during the winter season.
The Big Nine Conference, Mankato East and Mankato West are selling game passes, which are required for attendance at all home and away events. Each family is allowed two predetermined spectators who have purchased passes.
The schools are asking spectators to stay home if sick, social distance by keeping at least six feet away from others and wearing face coverings/masks that cover nose and mouth, fitting snugly against the sides of the face.
Games for all Mankato schools can be viewed by accessing live streaming through the East and West activities websites. Live stream links for home and away events will also be available on Big9.org.
