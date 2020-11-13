MANKATO — The current sports seasons for the Mankato Area Public Schools’ varsity programs will continue — for now.
School officials announced Friday that all middle school athletics and activities are suspended, and the start of winter seasons for all levels will be delayed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district.
The current seasons for varsity sports will continue, though that could change based on data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Mankato East and West football teams begin their section tournaments next week, with the final game no later than Saturday, Nov. 28.
The East and West volleyball teams are scheduled to play their final regular-season games Nov. 24, with the two-week section tournament starting the following week.
A decision on the status of winter athletics and activities will be based on data provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties’ public health departments, local medical organizations, other state agencies and the Big Nine Conference.
Boys basketball and boys hockey were scheduled to begin practices Nov. 23, with Alpine and Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey on Nov. 30. Gymnastics and girls basketball were scheduled to begin practice Dec. 7.
St. Peter already has decided to suspend its athletic seasons, and the Rochester schools will suspend their seasons Wednesday.
Mankato schools will begin a transition to distance learning next week.
