There will be plenty of gold and red at the Class AAA boys and girls track and field meet.
The Mankato athletes and several more from the area will be competing Thursday through Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Mankato East, Mankato West and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland combined for 37 athletes that have qualified for the Class AA meet on Friday and Saturday.
The East girls, which won the Section 2AA championship, will have 14 athletes, including three relays, competing at the state meet.
Rylie Hansen will be competing in four events after setting a team record by winning the pole vault at 12-feet-2 at the section meet. She’s also competing in the long jump and triple jump, and she’ll join Avery Schuh, Jillian Borgmeier and Cami Schuh in the 4x100-meter relay.
Addie Peed qualified in the pole vault, and she’ll be anchoring two relays. Lauren Henkels, Madison Wolle, Emmy Schulz and Peed set a team record of 9:28.21 in the 4x800 relay at the section meet. Schulz, Henkels, Ava Tibodeau and Peed will compete in the 4x400 relay.
Schulz also qualified in the 300 hurdles, and Henkels will run the 400 dash.
Other state competitors are Laura Thavin (100 hurdles), Yonna Harris (discus) and Rieeko Tut (triple jump).
Madison Harbarth (shot put, discus, 100) and Adaylia Borgmeier (100, 200, 800) also qualified in the wheelchair division.
The East boys will be represented in six events. Aaron Stewart will compete in the 100 dash and 200 dash.
Nick Brauer qualified in the 800 run, and he’ll anchor two relays.
Evan MacLean, Audi Thom, Sam Thom and Brauer will compete in the 4x800 relay, and Stewart, Jackson Henkels, Sam Thom and Brauer qualified in the 4x400 relay.
Mathias Greiner will be competing in the pole vault.
The West boys also won the section championship, led by Jalen Smith, who will be competing in the 100 dash, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay.
JonathanLi Rud and Blake Kirby will join Smith in both relays, with Elijah Bollman joining the 4x100 crew and Mihki Davis filling out the 4x200 team. Tyler Hauer is the alternate for both relays.
Ephraim Staley qualified for the state meet in the 3,200 run, as did Carter Hawker in the long jump, Ngor Jal in the 110 hurdles and Michael Henderson in the high jump.
For the West girls, Allison Banse will compete in the shot put and discus.
Other state entrants are Zoey Hermel in the 100 hurdles, Ruby Marble in the 200 dash and McKenna Schreiber in the long jump.
West’s 4x100 relay team of Jaelyn Doss, Ava Olson, Marble and Avery Schmitz qualified for state, as did the 4x200 team of Hermel, Doss, Marble and Schmitz.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland will have two participants at the Class A meet on Thursday and Friday.
Simon Morgan will be running in the 110 hurdles after setting a team record of 15.15 at the section meet. Savannah Meyer will compete in the 800 run.
