Prior to last season’s Minnesota senior men’s amateur baseball state tournament, the newly formed Mankato Twins knew they were good.
They had posted a 10-5 record in their inaugural regular season, but they were struggling with an issue that commonly plagues 35-and-over teams.
Attendance.
Many players on the team had family commitments which made attending games a challenge, especially those with kids old enough to be involved in sports.
But when the state tournament rolled around, the Twins were ready, and they showed the 35-and-over world how dangerous they could be after winning three games to open the tournament before losing in the championship.
“We got to playoffs, we got everybody there, we put together the roster we needed, everybody was used to playing together by that point ... we just ran,” Mankato Twins player Andy Garbers said.
Local amateur baseball got the green light from the governor last week and the Twins are planning to play. There are currently only seven games on the regular-season schedule due to May and June COVID-19 cancellations, but the state tournament is still expected to go forward.
They won’t play at Franklin Rogers Park this season because of financial concerns. Games will instead be hosted at Eagle Lake.
The Twins opened their season at Waconia on Sunday night, but the game was called after three innings due to rain. But it was still baseball, and for a group that still has as much passion for the game as it ever did, baseball was just what the doctor ordered.
“You’ve never seen 40 guys so happy to be on a ball field,” Garbers said.
Added manager Kris Brenke: “We’re kinda just pushed into the season, but everyone’s still happy to be out there.”
Prior to last season, many of the current Twins played for the Le Sueur Legends. However, as that team became filled with Mankato residents, the decision was made to get closer to home.
Being in Mankato for a year has given the Twins a chance to recruit more local players, which should help with the attendance issues.
The 2020 roster currently includes 20 players, with 11 of them being Mankato natives. That doesn’t include someone like Garbers, who is originally from Welcome, but is a Minnesota State graduate who lives in Mankato.
When it comes to local star-power, the Twins aren’t lacking, as the roster includes former MSU players like Ben Kaus, Jay Nessler and Joe Kern.
Other former local high school and college players include Brenke, Luke Hagen, Andy Macgregor, Aaron Fogal, Pierre Sadaka, John Clobes, Paul Stoffel, Ryan Greene, Ben Waltman, Cole Thorson and Nate Kube.
Continuing to add from a vast local talent pool will allow the Twins to fix the attendance problem that plagued them last year, as well remain competitive for years to come.
When it comes to building on last season’s success, Brenke admits it will be hard. Players haven’t been able to practice and they won’t have much time to warmup before state in mid-August.
However, you’ll get their best shot, and in a short season ... anything can happen.
“We move a little slower. We have a lot more sore muscles,” Brenke said with a laugh. “We’re still in the mindset that we can finish really high at state again.”
