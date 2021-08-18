Winning is nice, but it isn’t always the top priority for many members of the Mankato Twins senior amateur baseball team.
There’s plenty of talent in 35-and-up ball, but players tend to be in it for the camaraderie rather than to get a few more hits.
“We’re all friends, we all get along — it’s a great group of guys,” Twins manager Kris Brenke, a Mankato Loyola and Bethany Lutheran graduate, said. “We enjoy harassing each other when we’re struggling, and when we’re winning, everyone’s in a great mood. After the games, we have a great time.”
However, come state tournament time, things get a bit more serious for the Twins, and with the tournament’s second weekend slated to take place at ISG Field on Saturday and Sunday, the Twins hope to put on a show in their home ballpark.
“Not every team is in there to win, but Kris (Brenke) and I are pretty driven,” co-manger Andy Garbers said. “We want to win ... and we want to win at that top level as far as 35-and-over goes. We have every intention of being in that championship game this year.”
The Twins kicked off the state tournament last weekend, losing to Apple Valley 6-0 and beating Northfield 9-7.
Mankato will now be in the Class A bracket this weekend at ISG Field, kicking off with a semifinal against Luxembourg at 5 p.m. Saturday. If they win, they’ll play for the Class A title Sunday at ISG Field.
The team got off to a slow start early in the season, but got hot in the middle, eventually finishing the regular season at 9-6.
For many members of the team, especially the ones with families, it’s hard to fit baseball into their schedule.
However, while their physical abilities aren’t what they used to be, the passion for the game is still there, and the 35-and-up culture provides players the perfect setting to continue playing.
“It’s just the right amount of competitiveness in our league where we have a good time, but still competitive.” Brenke said. “We do what we can out there, and hopefully we don’t get injured and just have a good time.”
It’s now been three seasons since the Twins returned as a 35-and-over team, and it seems the club is continuing to solidify its position under the leadership of Brenke and Garbers.
Attendance was tight for a few games this season, a common issue for 35-and-over teams. However, the Twins were always able to get at least 9-10 players at games, oftentimes getting as many as 12 or 13.
“We really have numbers now. We’ve got 20-25 people on the roster. We’ve got another 10 guys that keep telling us they’re interested,” Garbers said. “I think we’re set up to not only be good, but to be here for a long time.”
State matchups
The St. Clair Wood Ducks and Eagle Lake Expos have each qualified for the Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament.
St. Clair, which qualified from Region 6C, will play Young America at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waconia.
Eagle Lake, which came out of Region 6B, will play Cannon Falls at 11 a.m. Sunday at Chaska.
