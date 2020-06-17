Given where we’re at on the calendar, the return of baseball and softball has been the biggest talker. However, a different sport is returning to the Mankato area this week.
And while it certainly doesn’t look the way it normally does, the local soccer community couldn’t be happier to be back on the pitch.
“I love it. I can’t express it,” Mankato United coach Clay Merches said. “It’s so fun to get out here and touch the ball again.”
Added Mankato United player Caspar Olseth: “It’s nice to reconnect with the guys. I haven’t seen them in awhile.”
Mankato United officially began its 9U-19U summer program Monday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex. The Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has decided to cancel all summer-league games, so the program will consist of a five-week training program.
Per Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay safe Minnesota” order, soccer games are not allowed, as the Minnesota Department of health has declared soccer a “medium risk” sport. Once those medium risk sports get the all clear to resume games, Mankato United could have the option to put contact back into the training program.
“It definitely takes some adjusting for both the players and the coaches. They’re so used to playing a contact sport,” Mankato United and Mankato East soccer coach Lizzy Vetter said.
Despite the practices being non-contact, there is still a lot for players to work on. As soccer continues to grow in America, the technical side of the game continues to come into focus. A player’s ability to have a good first touch, deliver accurate crosses and play crisp through balls is critical in today’s game.
All of those things can be practiced without contact.
“This is a very crucial time because we work on the fundamentals,” Mankato United director of coaching Hisham Sorour said. “Sometimes, you have two games during the week and two games during the weekend for a tournament. There’s not enough time to spend on the basic skills.”
The non-contact piece may be the most important safety measure, but the club’s safety plan includes so much more.
As you pull into the parking lot at Caswell North, you will be greeted by someone from Mankato United while you’re still in your car. That person will tell you where to park and what gate to enter based on the field the player will be practicing on. Having people use different gates makes social distancing much easier.
When it comes to the pods of players, they can now have up to 25 people after new guidelines came out last week. A full-sized soccer field can have two 25-person pods.
With six fields of differing sizes at its disposal, club president Rich Lund estimates Mankato United could have up to 190 kids practicing at one time. However, practices have been divided into two sessions per night, with a half-hour break between each session to ensure they don’t mix. Each session will have around 50 to 60 players.
Other safety protocols include coaches wearing masks, volunteers ensuring bathrooms are only used by one person at a time, asking parents to stay out of the facility and giving players a designated area to place their stuff.
“It’s some adjusting and a lot of reminding,” Vetter said. “We’re just trying to find the best drills we can that will challenge them, but will follow those safety precautions.”
