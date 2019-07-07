ST. PAUL — The upstart Mankato United WPSL women's soccer team just missed qualifying for the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Salvo SC on Sunday. Mankato needed to win by at least two goals to advance to the playoffs.
Rachel Luedtke scored the first goal for the locals, converting a corner kick from Marisa Schulz into the net. With the match tied at 1, Mankato United scored again when Schulz assisted on a goal by Annie Williams for a 2-1 Mankato lead.
The local were unable to add another goal, however, and had to settle for the season-ending win. Salvo went into the match having outscored its opponents 28-2.
The triumph leaves Mankato United with a 6-1-3 record in its first year of competition in the Northern Division of the WPSL's Central Region.
Mankato ended up tying Salvo for the division crown. Mankato United was the only team to defeat Salvo during the regular season.
