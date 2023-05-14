Mankato West graduate Annelise Winch learned a lot from playing with local soccer legends McKenna Buisman and Jenny Vetter with the Mankato United’s Women’s Premier League team last summer.
Julia Fischer, a graduating senior at Mankato East, couldn’t play on the team the last few years, but made it a point to go to the games so she could experience the pace of the next level.
“Being able to play with them last summer, that was really great exposure,” said Winch, who will be a sophomore at Minnesota Duluth. “I noticed a change in my game and felt more prepared going into my first college season.”
Now, in Mankato’s fifth season in the WPSL, Buisman and Vetter have finished their collegiate careers and are no longer with the club.
It’s Fischer, Winch and the rest of the next generation’s turn to take center stage this summer.
“When I was in seventh grade, they were around. And then it was kind of like them passing the torch to us younger players when they left high school,” Fischer said. “I think the same thing is kind of happening now. Now me and my generation get to kind of showcase the great Mankato soccer that they did for so many years.
“They were both huge inspirations to me as I worked toward playing college soccer.”
There will be 11 Mankato natives on the team looking to carry that torch.
East graduates with the club include Fischer, Ella Huettl, Sydney Prybylla and Isabelle Schott.
Seven West graduates — Aubrey Bahl, Malia Neumann, Kylie Peters, Elise Rykhus, Ellie Schanbacher, Alaina Spaude and Winch — are also on the roster.
Meshing won’t be an issue. The 11 have spent plenty of time on the pitch together growing up, both as opponents and teammates.
“We are losing some veteran players this year, but since a lot of us have played together at some point, we already have some chemistry built,” Winch said. “Both the Mankato programs have a lot to offer.”
It’s no surprise to see seven West players with the club, as the Scarlets have been consistently dominant over the last decade.
The number of East players with the club is up this summer, with Fischer, Huettl and Schott all joining the team for the first time. Those three will each be freshmen at Minnesota State in the fall, and Fischer is proud to have more East representation in the next wave.
That trio helped East to a 20-1-1 season in 2022, which was capped with a third-place finish in the Class AA tournament.
“Growing up, West was in the spotlight a lot,” Fischer said. “It was always a goal of mine and my fellow seniors to elevate us to that level, and I think we did that this fall, and last fall as well.”
Mankato’s first training session of the season will be Monday. The club will play a nine-game schedule with home games at Bethany Lutheran.
Mankato opens the season June 4 against Manitou F.C. at White Bear Lake High School.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.