For Cleveland senior Halle McCabe, not a lot has gone right over the last year.
Her misfortune started last summer, when a torn ACL caused her to miss her junior volleyball and basketball seasons. Come spring, when she was finally feeling better, the coronavirus pandemic took softball from her.
When the high school volleyball season was moved to the spring, it appeared McCabe's wait would have to continue, but then, a break — finally.
Because the volleyball season was moved, two Mankato-based clubs — Minnesota Attack and Southern Extreme Volleyball — will now have fall seasons. That means McCabe and other local volleyball players will have an opportunity to get back to competition after so many months away.
"It will be amazing. I've been wanting to get back for so long," said McCabe, who plays with the Southern Extreme club. "I've just really missed volleyball."
Added Minnesota Attack and Mankato East player Madie Clark: "We've done a couple scrimmages at open gyms, but it's against our girls. There's no competition."
There are still safety questions surrounding volleyball and other indoor sports, but based on the numbers, it seems people are comfortable playing.
Minnesota Attack owner Sarah Kirby said the club was at 163 players last winter but is up to 168, grades 4-12, for the fall. Southern Extreme program director Dave Nixon said Southern Extreme is also up and will have 101 players in grades 5-12.
"We weren't having a fall season, so everyone jumped on board (grades) 9-12," Nixon said.
Despite the return, things will look a lot different for both clubs, as there will be plenty of safety precautions.
For Minnesota Attack, practice will be held twice per week and players will be broken up into small groups. There will also never be more than 20 players on the court at a time. Balls will constantly be sanitized, and groups will rotate through to ensure things don't get too crowded.
It'll be a similar situation for Southern Extreme, as pods will be held to 25 or less. Nixon said temperature checks will happen before players enter the building and that all teams will have their own balls.
"They'll probably reinforce the rules regularly to make sure we're all following them," Minnesota Attack and Mankato West player Mattea Burmeister said. "I know that I can trust my coaches."
From a volleyball standpoint, missing time is never good for development. But along with the practices, players will also play games on the weekends, something that will be very important as players try to build back their skills.
Kirby expects there to be some rust early, but she's confident that will wear off quickly once players have some practices.
"It's just really critical to these kids as people more than volleyball," she said. "They're going to pick up their skills really quickly. ... I think it's really critical for the development of our youth to have these interactions ... even if it does look a little different."
