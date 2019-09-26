The Free Press
MANKATO — Three players had six kills apiece for Mankato West in a 3-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Thursday at the West gym.
The Scarlets won 25-17, 25-8, 25-13.
Ellie Blackman, Mayla Hanson and Mattea Burmeister had the kills.
Abbi Stierlen had 16 digs to lead defensively. Genesis Jackson and Kayla Grunst had 12 and 10 assists, respectively.
West had eight ace serves as a team.
The Scarlets (9-6) host Belle Plaine in a nonconference match Tuesday.
Northfield 3, East 0: Mackenzie Schweim had eight kills and eight digs for the Cougars in the 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 Big Nine loss at Northfield.
Kailee Magaard had 15 assists and 10 digs for East. Ana Christofferson finished with 12 digs.
East (4-11, 4-3) will play in the Rochester Century tournament on Saturday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Zoey Weller had 20 assists and 15 digs in the Crusaders’ Valley Conference loss at Janesville.
JWP won 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18.
Sami Naples had seven kills and five blocks, and Megan Frutiger had seven kills and 15 digs. Siena Pawlitschek had 13 digs, and Allie Pawlitschek had 11 digs.
Loyola (5-12, 2-4 in Valley) plays in the Nicollet tournament on Saturday.
