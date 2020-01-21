The Mankato West boys basketball team overcame a dreadful start Tuesday night to upend Red Wing 60-57 in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
After senior DonTray Johnson’s driving hoop put the Wingers in front 47-32 with 12:38 remaining, West went on 16-0 burst to go ahead 48-47.
The Scarlets got a couple of friendly bounces during the run — one on sophomore forward Louis Magers’ baseline 3-pointer and the other on junior guard Mason Ellwein’s free-throw line jumper — which ended on sophomore forward Mehki Collins’ tip-in with 6:03 to go.
“I don’t think we brought the defensive intensity, and I feel we didn’t communicate very well,” said Ellwein, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. “We communicated better in the second half and focused on playing together defensively. We just told each other that we had to be mentally focused and strong in order to come back.
“We got better at playing team basketball, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.
Red Wing, which allowed the Scarlets to stay within striking distance by turning the ball over 27 times, shot out to a 20-7 advantage behind a trio of long 3-pointers from sophomore guard Deso Buck along with a pair of driving hoops from Johnson. Trailing 31-17, two Wingers’ miscues turned into dunks by Collins and sophomore wing Buom Jock to close out the opening 18 minutes.
“We weren’t playing defense or communicating at first and our hands weren’t up,” said Jock, who led the Scarlets with 17 points. “Offensively, we couldn’t get it going because we weren’t moving the ball or reversing it. We turned up the intensity in the second half and started playing defense, communicating and passing the ball.
“I felt we were a better team than them and we shouldn’t have been down like that. We began playing harder and playing team ball.”
Senior forward Martez Redeaux worked the interior for 10 of his 11 points in the first half before Jock and Ellwein ignited the second-half surge. Ellwein’s slicing drive to the cup generated a three-point play before Jack Raverty’s drive off a turnovers gave West a 53-51 lead with 3:36 left. After Buck’s three-point play regained the lead for the Wingers, free-throw line baskets from Collins and Ellwein set up Tyler Makela’s up-the-gut drive and free throw to seal things.
“We just needed to come together,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “We were playing a lot of me ball instead of we ball. We’re just not playing with a lot of confidence offensively. I think East kind of stripped us of our confidence a little bit last Tuesday so we need to find ourselves a little bit.
“We changed up offensively a little bit in the second half and got some good action and flow off of it. We stuck with because the kids seemed to play with a little bit more confidence in it and it paid off in the long run.”
West connected on 25 of 54 from the field for 46.2 percent, compared to the Wingers’ 23 of 47 for 48.9 percent. Red Wing held a 32-25 rebounding advantage. Buck led all scorers with 19 points while Johnson and Denval Atkinson chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“This was a tough win,” Jock said. “We can’t come into a game thinking that if we play hard we’re going to win by a lot.”
West begins the second half of the Big Nine slate Friday at Rochester Mayo.
