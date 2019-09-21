For the first 20 minutes of Saturday’s Pack the Stands game between the Mankato West and East boys soccer teams, the home team, East, dominated the action.
Thanks, in part, to Scarlets junior goalkeeper Nick Lundberg, the Cougars did everything but score over that stretch.
“Nick, absolutely, without a doubt, is one of our best players,” West coach Dan Blaisdell said. “He’s proven himself to be a top keeper. In all my time around this game, I’m not sure I’ve seen anyone with more natural ability.”
Lundberg’s strong play early allowed West’s strikers to find their form against another tough goalkeeper, East’s Calin Jacobs, and the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game 3-1 at Thomas O. Anderson Fields.
It was West’s first win in the Pack the Stands series in three years.
“It’s great to have the ball back at West,” said Lundberg, referring to the travelling trophy that goes to the winning team.
Lundberg made 16 saves compared to seven for Jacobs. West junior attacker Ahmed Mohamed scored two goals, and sophomore Caspar Olseth had the other.
“We really all came together and played as a team and covered each other’s back,” Mohamed said.
The Scarlets showed they were indeed looking out for each other during a rare moment when Lundberg was caught out of position. With the game still scoreless, and East pressuring, senior defender Hudson Hastings was on the line to clear Isak Abader’s shot to safety.
“You can look at that as a hustle play, but I look at it like an IQ play on Hudson’s part,” Blaisdell said. “He’s always at the ready.”
Lundberg tipped an Abader chance over the goal, smothered another, and caught another break when Medy Akwai blasted a shot off the crossbar.
“We had a lot of early chances,” East coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “That one off the crossbar, if that falls, it’s a different ballgame. But you could say that for just about anything. We had our chances. We had them on their heels for the first 20-30 minutes.”
West broke the stalemate with 6:09 remaining in the first half when Mohamed shot in the rebound of a Tyler Makela shot that was saved by Jacobs.
“That took the wind out of our sails,” Aspelund said. “When you feel you’re doing well and they score on their first or second chance, that’s tough for any team.”
Lundberg and Jacobs traded impressive saves to start the second half. In the 10th minute, however, Olseth beat Jacobs with a low shot to the right corner to make it 2-0. Sophomore midfielder A.J. Franke assisted on the play.
“The intensity was really high up,” Lundberg said. “But we all stayed calm, worked hard and it all just went for us.”
Mohamed made it 3-0, getting an assist from junior defender Ethan Ulman with 16:55 remaining in the game.
“Having guys like Ahmed on the squad is a coach’s dream,” Blaisdell said. “He’s a super-dedicated player who plays his heart out and is also a game-breaker.”
The Cougars ended Lundberg’s shutout bid when Abader bent a free kick from outside the box around the wall and into the lower right-hand corner of the net.
“That’s been the story of our season,” Aspelund said. “We hang around but just aren’t close enough. We don’t have that jump to get over the hump.”
West (7-2-2) will host Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday at Caswell North. East (3-9-1) will play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
