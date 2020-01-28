MANKATO — Some rivalry games are like rollercoasters. Tuesday night’s game between the Mankato West and Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey teams was more like a teeter-totter.
The Scarlets were up, then they were down, then they were up again, finally ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cougars with a 4-3 Big Nine Conference victory at the Mankato Clinic Health System Event Center.
“It really is one of the best experiences of my life,” said West junior forward Ethan Fox, who scored the game-winner. “I grew up watching West, and the East-West game was always the most-competitive game. To break the losing streak feels amazing.”
It was the Scarlets’ first victory over the Cougars since Jan. 19, 2017.
Gavin Brunmeier had a goal and an assist, and Carson Fischer and Brandon Swenson also had goals for West, which outshot East/Loyola 29-25.
Matthew Salzle and Layten Liffrig each had a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Hayden Guillemette also had a goal.
West scored twice in the first period and twice in the third, while East/Loyola scored three times in a span of two minutes in the second.
“It’s been awhile since we beat them,” West coach Curtis Doell said. “We let them back in it. We were fortunate to be able to gut out the win. We showed good character, but we have to learn to play a complete 51 minutes because, come playoff time, you get no games back.”
Fox’s goal came at 10:19 of the third period, 38 seconds after Brunmeier’s game-tying goal.
Driving to the net on a 1-on-1 rush, Fox spun around a defender that seemed to have him well-covered, recovered the puck and pushed it into the net.
“A ton of luck,” Fox said, when asked to describe the goal.
The Scarlets controlled play early on and scored twice in the first period on rebound goals by Fischer and Swenson.
East/Loyola teetered up during a two-minute span in the second period when it scored three special-teams goals, including a pair of short-handed goals during the same penalty — a Guillemette breakaway at 11:26 and a Liffrig tap-back of a Salzle chance just 38 seconds later..
About a minute after that, West was called for back-to-back penalties, and Salzle scored during the ensuing 5-on-3 power play to put the Cougars ahead of the stunned Scarlets 3-2 with 3:34 left in the period.
“In the second period, we came out and figured out that if you work hard good things happen,” East/Loyola coach Adam Fries said.
But the Cougars couldn’t close, and Brunmeier got a shot through traffic and past goalie Caelin Brueske (25 saves) from the left point.
“Oh my gosh, that got us going there,” Fox said.
Caleb Cross got the win in goal, stopping 22 shots.
“That was a tough pill to swallow there,” Fries said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish games.”
With Fries concerned about closing games and Doell worried about keeping the foot down throughout, both teams have things to work on between now and the postseason, if they're to meet again, the coaches said.
"It was another good showing for Mankato hockey," Doell said. "Those were two good teams. It could be fun come section time. There might be a lot of people from Mankato driving over to Rochester."
West (12-7-0) hosts Fairmont at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. East/Loyola (8-10-1) plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
