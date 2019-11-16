MANKATO — Sarah Olsen picked up her 40th career victory in goal on Saturday, as the Mankato West girls hockey team defeated Fairmont 6-2 in a nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
Olsen, a junior, made nine saves, as the Scarlets had a 32-11 shots-on-goal advantage.
Molly Grundhoffer scored two goals and had an assist for West. Emily Bloemke and Sunshine Langworthy each had a goal and two assists. Caitlin Hvinden and Lexi Reddy had the other goals. Reddy’s was the first of her varsity career.
West (3-0) will host Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.