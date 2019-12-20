MANKATO — Mankato West's up-tempo style of play proved too much for Winona on Friday night as the Scarlets rolled to an 82-45 Big Nine Conference girls' basketball victory at the West gym.
Senior guard Holly Wiste totaled 20 points, six assists and three steals in helping West improve to 5-2 both overall and in the Big Nine. Sophomore guard Lani Schoper added 16 points while freshman guard Teresa Kiewiet finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"We've got a lot of quick guards so we're really trying to play quick this year," Wiste said. "Our main mentality is to push the ball up the floor and get a lot of buckets in transition. We've been focusing a lot on rebounding and boxing out our girls. We usually get off to slow starts, but then we get chewed a little bit at halftime and then pick it up after that."
West, which allowed the Winhawks (0-9, 0-8) to grab the first seven rebounds of the contest before ending up with a 38-33 edge on the glass, jumped out to a 10-2 advantage behind Wiste's two driving hoops and junior guard Briana Stoltzman's right-side 3-pointer.
"We're trying to do some things differently defensively because we've been giving up a lot more points than we want to," Wiste said. "We know we have the potential not to give up 60 points a game like we have been. We're getting a lot better at pressuring the ball and not giving up so many easy shots. Our guards can do a lot more than just shoot and drive to the basket. ... Our style is a lot of fun to play."
After Winona trimmed the deficit to 14-10, Wiste's two free throws began a 12-4 surge that produced a 24-12 lead on Wiste's top-of-the-key 3-pointer off the bank.
"We played good defense and held them under our goal of 50 points," Schoper said. "We moved the ball well offensively and had a lot of good shots. We know our advantage against most teams is our quickness. We take advantage of getting the ball down the court and looking for the open person."
Schoper missed some early games as she recovered from knee surgery.
"My knee has been getting better every day," she said. "My coaches have been great about working me back. ... We have great chemistry and everybody wants everyone to succeed."
Leading 26-16, back-to-back triples from Stoltzman and Schoper ignited a 15-2 burst before Schoper's three-point play off a twisting drive to the cup capped another 11-0 run that expanded the margin to 52-19 at halftime. Stoltzman enjoyed a solid all-around game with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists while Fitterer ended up with nine points and a team-best nine boards.
"Coming in our focus was on getting stops on defense," West coach Julia Battern said. "We've been talking a lot about ball positioning and communication with how we're defending screens. I thought we're seeing steady improvement there, and the girls put in a solid effort there tonight."
Winona, which connected on 15 of 50 from the field for 30% compared to the Scarlets' 33 of 60 for 55%, received 11 points apiece from Izzy Goettelman and Jaelyn Simmons.
"Winona did a nice job early of taking advantage of our missed box outs," Battern said. "The girls pointed that out at halftime and knew they had to go a better job with that. These kids are great people and they care about each other. They're very committed and they show up every day at practice ready to work. They compete very hard and I really appreciate who they are. You see what they do on the court, but sometimes you don't know that they're good students and hard workers."
The Winhawks turned the ball over 21 times while West was guilty of just seven miscues. Senior post Claire Hemstock tallied 10 points and five rebounds for the winners.
West plays December 27 at St. Olaf against St. Peter.
