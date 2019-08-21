EAGAN — The Mankato West football team will play a home game this season at TCO Stadium at the Minnesota Vikings' training facility as part of the Vikings Prep Spotlight program.
The Scarlets will take on Rochester Mayo at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The game is one of three that will take place at the stadium, part of the TCO Performance Center. Eden Prairie and Shakopee will play on Sept. 20, and Chaska and Apple Valley will play on Sept. 27. The games will be broadcast by FOX 9+.
Tickets will be sold at participating schools. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.
Vikings Prep Spotlight presented by FVP is part of TCO Performance Center's commitment to youth and high school football. Five high school games were played at TCO Stadium in 2018.
“High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. “The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives. We are proud to share our field with the next generation of football players and hope they make memories for a lifetime.”
Ticketed student fans will be offered discounted admission ($10) to the Minnesota Vikings Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.