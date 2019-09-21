Claire Hemstock admits that she doesn’t have to make a lot of saves while racking up wins for the Mankato West girls soccer team.
“Everyone works their hardest to just not let anything happen and not let me touch the ball,” the Scarlets senior goalkeeper said. “And as you can tell, it happens a lot. I don’t touch the ball very often. And when I do it’s not usually the best shot, so it’s just right to my hands.”
That might have been true for much of Saturday’s Pack the Stands game against Mankato East at Thomas O. Anderson Fields, but Hemstock was busy at the end to preserve the 2-1 Big Nine Conference victory.
“Claire has been a huge lifesaver for us,” said Scarlets senior forward Katie Roberts, one of the game’s goal scorers. “She’s just calm always, and we never have to worry about her.”
Hemstock made two of her four saves in the game’s final 7 minutes, preventing a tying goal. She also got strong defensive support from senior back Chloe Hebeisen to prevent an open run at the goal and dodged a bullet when a late chance went above the crossbar.
“Emotions were running high as they usually do in this game,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “ And the fact that the girls played composed, literally until the last second, showed the type of team that we have.”
West fired eight shots on goal and had trouble beating East senior goalie Emily Eckheart until 16:58 remained in the first half. The Scarlets grabbed a 1-0 lead then when junior forward Monera McMahon scored on a header, knocking in teammate Ali Rutz’s corner kick.
The Cougars had a couple of good chances to tie the game late in the half, but Hemstock and her defense kept the net clean. The goalkeeper made a tough save on East freshman Ella Huettl with under 4 minutes remaining.
“The defense works super hard,” Hemstock said. “Even when the other teams push through, they just step up and do their best.”
The Scarlets didn’t let the Cougars build on that late push to open the second half, getting a quick goal.
Roberts scored it, taking a cross from junior forward Kylie Peters and seeing her slow, bouncing shot getting through behind Eckheart.
“I didn’t get a good hit on it,” Roberts said. “It went off my knee, but Emily had her momentum going away from it.”
West wasn’t able to build on their lead, and East finally broke through with 26:36 remaining on a goal by junior forward Megan Geraets. Freshman forward Hannah Roise assisted.
“(The Scarlets) are a really good team,” Cougars coach Lizzy Vetter said. “I was really proud of how we played. We talk about grit a lot. I was really proud that we showed that the entire game. Everyone overall showed a sense of urgency that had been lacking in some other games.”
The Cougars kept up their push, but Hemstock aggressively jumped up to grab a corner kick with under 16 minutes remaining, and, a few minutes later, Hebeisen hustled to catch up to Roise on what looked to be a clear run at the goal.
Later, Hemstock made a second tough save on Huettl and another on Samantha Prybylla, before seeing a Prybylla chance go over the net with 5:10 remaining.
“It’s a really big game, always is, there’s tons of people here,” Hemstock said. “It’s such a big game. For conference, it’s really big, and they’re a really good team.”
West (9-1-2) plays again Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall. East (7-4-1) hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.