Nate Looft looks up to his big brother, Kyle.
Kyle Looft went to state with the Mankato West boys hockey team in 2016 and is now playing Division I hockey as a freshman defenseman at Bemidji State.
Nate wants to follow in Kyle’s footsteps, but he knows nothing will be handed to him.
“Kyle’s work ethic was insane,” Nate said. “That guy worked so hard. He deserved everything he got. Nothing was giving to him. He stayed (at West) all four years and he gave everything he had. There were nights he was coming home after a loss and he was shooting pucks until midnight, 12:30, and he had school the next day. And that’s what it takes.”
Nate admits that’s a high standard to live up to.
“I’d like to think I do that,” he said. “He worked so hard. And it’s hard to compete with that, but I’m trying to do my best and do what I can, shooting pucks and do what he did.”
Nate Looft is a senior defenseman and captain for the Scarlets, who are coming off an 8-14-2 season and open the season tonight against Minnesota River at Le Sueur.
Last season, he scored 10 goals and had seven assists for 17 points, which ranked fifth on the team in scoring.
Scarlets coach Curtis Doell said he believes Nate has learned a lot from his older brother.
“I think he leans on him quite a bit,” Doell said. “I think it gives him a lot of drive to be better, not just on the ice, but off the ice — in the community, in the hockey community. He wants everybody to have fun.”
Looft agreed with his coach’s latter point.
“I just want to have fun,” he said. “I want this to be the best year of my life. It’s my senior year of high school and these are the guys that I love to be around. I’m so happy to be with these boys, and hopefully we can make it to the state tournament. That’s our ultimate goal, and we’ll do whatever we can to get there.”
West returns its top two scorers, from last year, junior co-captain Brandon Swenson (11 goals, 17 assists, 28 points) and senior Blake Waletich (8 goals, 17 assists, 25 points). Junior defenseman Wyant Fowlds was tied with Looft with 17 points, including 15 assists.
“Swenson has played a lot of minutes at both forward and defense for us,” Doell said. “(Waletich) had kind of a breakout season last year. That won’t shock people this year; he’s on teams’ radar.”
The Scarlets lost two 21-points scorers from last year’s team, Jayden Hatkin, who graduated, and Brody Lucas, who would have been a senior, is now playing at Alexandria’s Northstar Christian Academy.
“As a team, we have some big goals,” Doell said. “We want to get better. … We have some guys who have a chance to step in and get bigger minutes than last year.”
Senior Jack Wittenberg is coming off a five-goal, seven-point season. Senior Brayden Wiese had six points, and Stephen Schwartz had four. Junior Hunter Meixner had eight points last season and Ethan Fox had seven.
“We have a lot of guys returning, and that’s awesome,” Looft said. “And I think we all need to perform, and that’s what’s going to get us there. … To have an older team, that’s huge. Our guys work really hard.”
With Garret Wenninger graduated, junior Caleb Cross is West’s most-experienced goaltender. He was 2-1-0 last season with a .916 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.
“I think the section is pretty open as to who’s going to go to state,” Doell said. “We want to be above .500 and make a nice playoff run and get to Rochester, to the Rec Center (for the section semifinals and finals). To get over there is such a blast for the kids.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.