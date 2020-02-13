GLENCOE — The Mankato West gymnastics team and eight individuals from West and East advanced to the state meet during Thursday's Section 2A meet.
The Scarlets won the team competition with 145.225 points to advance to state Feb. 21-22 in St. Paul. East scored 138.575 points to take second.
West's Taryn Sellner and Mckenna Schreiber advanced in the all-around competition, finishing first and third, respectively. Jenna Sikel advanced on the vault and bars, taking second in both events. Zoey Hermel was second in the floor exercise and also advanced.
For the Cougars, Ella Turner advanced on the vault, balance beam and floor. Hali Christofferson and Truly Evans advanced on the bars, and Trinity Lindeman advanced on the floor.
New Ulm took third in the team competition, followed by St. Peter, Faribault, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Waseca, Blue Earth Area and St. James.
