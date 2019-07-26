ST. JAMES — Nic Cook drove in two runs and also got the pitching win as Mankato White defeated Chaska 7-2 in the Second District VFW baseball semifinals on Friday.
The win ensured the Post 950 team of a spot in the VFW state tournament.
Cook pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits. Max Goertzen had two hits and scored twice, and Wyant Fowlds had a double and two RBIs.
Mankato White will play the Chaska-Shakopee winner at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Free PressFor more college hockey coverage, read Shane Frederick’s Puckato blog and follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif ” href=”http://twitter.com/puckato” target=”_blank”}@puckato{/a}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.