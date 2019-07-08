HOPKINS — Trailing 4-1, the Mankato White VFW Post 950 baseball team erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 7-6 win over Hopkins on Monday.
Ethan Fox got the win in relief, allowing three hits and one earned run in 2 2/3 innings. Ben Snaza got, yielding no hits and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings.
Derek Grams had a single, a double, an RBI and scored twice to lead the Mankato attack. Snaza doubled and drove in two runs.
Mankato White (7-7) is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against New Ulm at Mueller Park.
