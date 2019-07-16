MANKATO — The Mankato White VFW Post 950 baseball team has split its first two games in the Southwest Subdistrict playoffs.
White resumed a postponed game from the night before on Tuesday and came out on the short end of a 3-1 score against St. Peter at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato followed that up with a 22-0 win over Maple River in an elimination game at FRP.
Against St. Peter, White was limited to four hits. Hayden Mellen took the loss, allowing three earned runs over three innings.
Against Maple River, Jared Grams finished 4 for 4 with a triple and five runs scored. Tanner Borchardt also had four hits and knocked in three runs.
Jake Maes added three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Jake Schreiber helped out with a single and a double.
Nathan Holmes pitched the five-inning shutout, allowing two hits and striking out six.
Mankato White (12-8) continues play in the bottom bracket today with a 5 p.m. game against the loser of Fairmont and St. Peter at Wolverton Field.
