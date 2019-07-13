The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato White VFW Post 950 baseball team erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning Saturday and then held on for a 13-11 victory over Eden Prairie at Wolverton Field.
Mason Holmes started and was yanked after two innings with a huge lead. When Eden Prairie rallied later in the game, Holmes had to come back in to preserve the win.
He ended up getting both the win and the save. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Max Goertzen led the Mankato attack, going 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Maes was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Jared Grams also knocked in two runs.
Mankato (11-7) begins sub-district play on Monday with a 7:30 p.m. game against St. Peter at Franklin Rogers Park.
Brookings (S.D.) 4, Mankato National Post 11 Legion 3: The Mankato squad dropped the one-run game Saturday at Prior Lake on the second day of the Gopher Classic.
Ben Maes took the loss, pitching all six innings and allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and walking three.
Nate Phinney had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Lucas Warner added an RBI single.
Mankato returns to tournament action at 4:30 p.m. today with a game against Alexandria in Prior Lake.
Mankato American Post 11 Legion splits: The Mankato squad split a pair of games in the Gopher Classic on Saturday, defeating Brooklyn Center 9-5 and losing to Sartell 6-3. Both games were played in Collegeville.
Against Brooklyn Center, Noah Bruggeman got the win, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out two over five innings. Sam Prybylla finished up, with two shutout innings, allowing one hit and fanning two.
Ryan Kuechle led the offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Dalton Dodge was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Kawika Hashimoto helped out with a single and two RBIs. Logan Hermer added two hits, an RBI and scored twice.
Against Sartell, Isaac Turner went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Griffin Gartzke took the loss, working 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.
Mankato American (15-9) concludes tournament play today with a 2 p.m. game against Millard South of Nebraska in Collegeville.
