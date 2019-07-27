ST. JAMES — Ethan Fox went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and five RBIs on Saturday to lead Mankato White Post 950 to an 8-6 victory over Chaska in the championship game of the Second District VFW baseball tournament.
Fox also got the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed two runs on six hits with one strikeout.
Mason Holmes had a double and two RBIs for the winners.
Mankato White (18-8) will play in the VFW state tournament in Brainerd starting Aug. 8.
