MANKATO — When he became the majority owner of the Mankato MoonDogs in January of 2018, Chad Surprenant envisioned boosting the organization’s presence in the area entertainment docket and bringing big events to Franklin Rogers Park.
On Thursday, he was all smiles as the Northwoods League announced that its biggest event of the summer, the annual All-Star Game, will be held at Franklin Rogers Park next summer.
“This was one of our goals,” Surprenant said. “But we also know that improvements will need to be made because we anticipate big crowds. I like to have mileposts that give meaning to the improvements we make to the ballpark.”
The MoonDogs made several announcements at Thursday’s press conference. The MoonDogs announced that assistant general manager Justin White has been promoted to general manager, replacing Austin Link. White then announced the field manager Matt Wollenzin will be back this summer.
However, the focus was on the All-Star festivities, which will take place July 20-21 at Franklin Rogers Park. The last time the MoonDogs hosted the All-Star event was 2007, but this will be a bigger, more community-centric event.
On Monday, July 20, there will be a Fan Fest at the ballpark, followed by the home-run derby, featuring the top sluggers in the Northwoods League.
On Tuesday, July 21, there will be a noon luncheon at the Mankato Civic Center, featuring the players and a soon-to-be-announced guest speaker. In the afternoon, there will be a block party across the street from the civic center, leading up to the All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m.. The game will feature 25-player rosters from the 22 teams in the Great Plains and Great Lakes divisions.
Surprenant attended last season’s All-Star Game in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which, he said, drew about 1,700 fans. He said he’s hoping for at least 3,000 fans to attend the all-star game at Franklin Rogers.
In order to do that, Surprenant said that there will be some improvements to the parking lot and concession areas, where he said the lines can become too long when there are big crowds. There will also be some suites added to the ballpark.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to showcase Mankato,” Surprenant said.
White, 27, started as a MoonDogs’ intern four years ago, and he became the assistant general manager last season. He graduated from Mankato West in 2010 and Minnesota State in 2014, getting his master’s degree in 2016.
“I have great great support from our ownership and have a great support staff,” said White, who attended games in 2000 when the franchise was still nicknamed Mashers. “I’ve been put into position to succeed.”
White said his focus has been on creating a fan-friendly, family-oriented and affordable experience at the ballpark. He wants to be the “smiling face” that makes the fans feel welcome.
“He’s so organized,” Surprenant said. “The last three years, he’s done the work of three people. Hopefully, he’ll be in position to delegate some of those duties and see what he can do.”
Wollenzin led the MoonDogs to a 36-36 record last season, his first as the team’s field manager. He said that players catcher Garrett Gilbert, pitcher/outfielder Sean Ross, pitcher Thomas Bruss and infielder Tanner Craig will be back on the roster this summer. He also said he’s excited about a pair of newcomers from UCLA, outfielder Emanuel Dean and infielder Michael Curialle.
Tickets for the MoonDogs season, including special packages for the All-Star Game, will go on sale Saturday morning. The season-opener is scheduled for May 26 against Willmar at Franklin Rogers.
