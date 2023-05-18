MANKATO — When you think of softball in the Midwest, Mankato has become a hot spot.
From amateur to college to pro, Mankato has been a host for teams and tournaments aplenty. The next softball venture will be the Northwoods League.
“I think we were one of the first calls,” MoonDogs co-owner Chad Surprenant said.
The Northwoods League announced this week that it would be expanding its product to include softball. The league will begin playing in 2024, with a 40-game schedule that will begin in June.
The Northwoods League has 24 franchises in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois for baseball, and initially some of those franchises will be included in softball. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is another community that has committed to softball, and Surprenant said that St. Cloud and Minot, North Dakota, have expressed interest.
“Initially, we’ll have at least four teams,” Surprenant said. “I’d like to see six to eight teams; that wouldn’t surprise me. I think we’ll get there. Everyone we talk to seems to be excited about it.”
The Northwoods League would become the first for-profit college summer league for softball in the country. The player eligibility rules will be the same as in baseball, with players needing to have at least one season of college remaining to be included. Host families would be needed to house players.
Surprenant, who is majority co-owner with Kyle Smith, said that a lot of details need to be worked out, but he doesn’t expect the organization’s structure to change, with general manager Tyler Kuch serving both teams.
A search for a field manager and staff will begin soon.
He said the franchise is studying the feasibility of transforming ISG Field to host 20 softball games and seeing how schedules might work to co-exist with baseball, which has 36 home games each summer. The ballpark is already equipped to handle crowds, with concessions available, and the franchise’s offices are nearby.
“If at all possible, we’d like to play at ISG Field,” Surprenant said. “We’re trying to provide the best player experience possible. When you have a venue like ISG Field, and it can be converted, you do it.”
Mankato has had a Northwoods League baseball franchise since 1999, getting renamed the MoonDogs under new management in 2002. Surprenant and Smith took ownership in 2018.
