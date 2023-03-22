ST. PAUL — Hayden Niebuhr finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Maple River defeated Eden Valley-Watkins 59-32 in a consolation game at the Class AA boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Concordia-St. Paul.
It was the 30th victory of the season for the Eagles, establishing a team record.
Mason Schirmer had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Zach Trio made three 3-pointers.
Maple River (30-3) plays Pequot Lakes in the consolation championship game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
