ST. MICHAEL — Maple River had a pair of top-10 finishes at the Class A boys track and field meet Thursday.
Cale Hansen finished eighth in the triple jump at 42-feet-0, and teammate Cole Stencel placed ninth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:47.50.
Gavin Firchau of St. James Area took 10th in the triple jump at 41-3 1/4.
In the girls meet, Valerie Quast of St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran placed ninth in the 3,200 run in 11:37.29.
Katelin Flack of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet placed 10th in the discus at 109-11.
Lilly Strauss of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton finished 10th in the long jump at 16-9.
The finals in the rest of the events will be competed on Friday.
