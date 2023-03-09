For five seasons, when Maple River needed a leader, Mason Schirmer has been there.
So it was no surprise that when the Eagles needed some stability and leadership midway through the first half Thursday, the senior point guard made all the plays.
“I want to be a good leader,” Schirmer said. “I’ve been here for five years, and I want to be a good role model.”
Schirmer was in the middle of a 12-point run to end the first half, and Maple River defeated Blue Earth Area 60-36 in the semifinals of the Section 2AA, South Subsection boys basketball tournament at the Mankato East gym.
“He’s been our guy for so long, and I really trust him,” Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. “He makes really good decisions, and he’s so underrated as a defender.”
Maple River (27-2) got off to a nice start as Aaron Pawlitschek, Landon Fox and Zach Trio drained 3-pointers to push the lead to 13-5 after six minutes.
Maple River got a little loose with the basketball for a four-minute stretch, and the Bucs took advantage. Abram Kokos had five points, and Ashton Lloyd hit a 3-pointer to pull BEA even.
Schirmer took over the rest of the half, slicing to the basket for a pair of layups and getting into the lane and dishing to post Hayden Niebuhr for an easy bucket.
He also had two rebounds and two steals in the final seven minutes, helping the Eagles pull ahead 27-14 at halftime. BEA (15-9) didn’t score in the final 7:25 of the first half.
Pawlitschek hit another 3-pointer to start the second half, and the lead grew to 36-16 in a hurry. Kokos hit two more 3-pointers as the Bucs closed within 48-34 with five minutes to play, but the Eagles again closed the half on a 12-2 run.
“Blue Earth is physical, and they made us defend for a long time on some of those possessions,” Ostermann said. “Now we have a few days to refresh and get ready to play Monday.”
Niebuhr finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Pawlitschek scored 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Schirmer had nine points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“I like to get in the lane and kick it out,” Schirmer said. “I trust those guys, and when they knock down the shots, the whole team gets fired up. It’s good to advance. Now we can focus on the next game.”
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 75, Waseca 64: Through all the back and forth, the contested 3-pointers, the physical buckets from the lane and the driving hoops through traffic, the Knights calmly made free throws, nearly all of them, to outlast the Bluejays at the East gym.
“I told the guys, the experienced team makes its free throws, the experienced team gets the rebounds, the experienced team takes care of the basketball,” LCWM coach Logan Manska said. “We’re a senior-led team, and we’ve played in a lot of big games.”
The Knights (27-1) made 20 of 23 free throws, including 14 of 15 in the final three minutes to advance to the Section 2AA, South Subsection championship game. The Knights were shooting just 63% at the line as a team before Thursday.
The fast-paced game was tied at 10 when Drew Dahl hit a corner 3-pointer with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. He hit another from nearly the same spot, then scored in the lane as the Knights went up 20-10.
Damarius Russell scored four points as Waseca (21-7) pulled within three points, but Ethan Anderson came off the LCWM bench to hit a 3-pointer that made it 27-17.
After Dahl’s third 3-pointer put LCWM up 30-23, the Bluejays finished the final 2:40 of the half with a 6-0 run, all by Russell.
LCWM opened a double-digit lead at the 12-minute mark of the second half, but the Bluejays didn’t quit, pulling within 48-45 with 6:05 to go.
However, Jack Brockman scored nine points, including 4 of 4 on free throws, and Dahl, who led the Knights with 16 points, was 4 of 5 at the line to secure the win.
Brockman finished with 14 points, Jamis Ulman had 12 points, and Michael Matteson had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Russell led Waseca with 26 points, and Carson Ohnstad had 19, making four 3-pointers.
“(Waseca) is a good team that is going to be really tough for the next couple years,” Manska said. “There was a lot of back and forth, both teams hitting big shots. That’s what playoff basketball is all about.”
Maple River and LCWM will play in the subsection championship game at 6 p.m. Monday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena. The teams split during the regular season.
“None of our goals have been reached yet,” Manska said. “We were hoping to get to this point, to get to MSU. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
