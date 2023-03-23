ST. PAUL — Maple River struggled offensively in the second half, falling 50-43 in the consolation championship game of the Class AA boys basketball tournament Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
The Eagles led 25-18 at halftime, with Hayden Niebuhr scoring 13 points, but Pequot Lakes was able to go up 39-34 with 9 minutes to play.
The game was tied at 41 with 5 minutes remaining before Pequot Lakes pulled away.
Niebuhr had 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Maple River ended the season at 30-4, setting a team record for victories in a season.
Sacred Heart 59, Mankato Loyola 58: Lawson Godfrey moved into second place in team history for scoring with 1,800 points, but Loyola lost in a Class A consolation game at Concordia-St. Paul.
Sacred Heart hit a couple 3-pointers to start the game, but the Crusaders were able to build a 28-22 lead by halftime, with Quinn Kelly scoring on a putback at the buzzer.
Godfrey, who tied for team team lead in scoring with nine points in a 39-38 loss to Spring Grove in the quarterfinals Wednesday, scored 13 points in the first half.
Sacred Heart started the second half with a 13-2 run, but Carter Zimmerman hit a pair of 3-pointers to put Loyola back on top. Zimmerman hit two more 3-pointers as Loyola went ahead by five with 3 minutes to play, but Sacred Heart rallied.
Loyola (22-10) had a shot in the final seconds but missed.
Godfrey finished with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Zimmerman had 19 points. Simon Morgan had seven points and eight rebounds.
