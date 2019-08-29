MAPLETON — After going 6-2, including a 50-14 regular season-ending victory over Le Sueur-Henderson, Maple River was feeling pretty good heading into the section playoffs last season, especially with getting an immediate rematch against LSH.
That ended up being a bad recipe.
The Eagles were upset by the Giants 19-14, and they were denied the deep postseason run the program has grown accustomed to in recent years.
“We didn’t show up and play very well,” second-year coach Dusty Drager said. “It left a salty taste for the players — and the coaches as well. It’s made us work a little harder, too.”
Maple River has gotten used to late-October/early-November games. Until last year, the Eagles had won at least one playoff game every year since 2011. They went to the section championship game in 2013, 2015 and 2016, advancing to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in ’16.
“I think realistically, we can definitely make it to the state tournament (this year),” senior right guard/defensive lineman Quinton Kollos said.
The Eagles certainly are motivated.
“After last year, we’re pretty hungry,” Kollos said, “the senior group especially. Our goal is to come back after last year’s bad loss.”
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Kollos is a third-year varsity player and second-year starter. He’s part of a big line, along with fellow seniors Nathan Trio and Ryan Albrecht, that averages about 245 pounds.
“We’re young up front but strong,” Kollos said. “It’s going to be one of the most deadly lines I’ve played in. We’ve got some young cats, but they’re talented. I think the key to being good this year is what we do up front.”
The Eagles also return some key skill players for the line to protect, including senior quarterback Caden Ochsendorf. As a junior, Ochsendorf accounted for 18 total touchdowns, throwing for 624 yards and rushing for 750 yards. Defensively, as a free safety, he picked off six passes and had 45 tackles.
Another senior, Wyatt Simon, will be the team’s primary ball carrier this season, replacing the talented and now-graduated Hunter Pederson. Simon is moving to running back and outside linebacker after playing wide receiver and defensive back last year. He racked up 400 yards in total offense and rushed for four touchdowns a season ago and also had two defensive scores.
Besides Pederson, the Eagles must replace lineman Brock Doering and middle linebacker Tyler Maas.
Senior Ben Trio has been a two-year starter at middle linebacker, and Drager said there are some up-and-coming sophomores among the big guys on the line.
“We’re still deep defensively,” the coach said. “I’m excited to watch our defense play.”
Maple River has about 60 players out for football in grades 9-12. Sixteen of them are seniors.
Drager said the section will be tough this season, with Blue Earth Area, Le Sueur-Henderson, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva all competing with the Eagles.
The Eagles open the season on Thursday with a home game against Blue Earth Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.